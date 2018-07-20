Rock N Roll Tequila Named Title Sponsor of NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Amethyst Beverage Will Serve as Presenting Sponsor

LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 31, 1018) – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course today announced a new title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race event on August 10-11, 2018. Rock N Roll Tequila will hold this entitlement as well as being named the official tequila of the facility as part of a three-year agreement.

The Rock N Roll Tequila 170 Presented by Amethyst Beverage will be the final race of the 57th season at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio. It will also mark the sixth time the NASCAR Xfinity Series visits Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“Amethyst Beverage is excited to be are part of the Mid-Ohio team for the next three years. We are bringing with us Rock N Roll Tequila which is part of our beverage portfolio,” said Jeff Flasco, chief executive officer of Amethyst Beverage. “We are looking forward to what the future has in store with this new partnership. Fans are invited to join us in our Tequila bar for the race weekend.”

Rock N Roll Tequila comes in keepsake glass containers shaped in two of rock’s most iconic guitars – the Les Paul and the Flying V. The top of the neck of the guitar is its own bottle which contains a patented single shot in addition to the 750 ml in the guitar. The brand is available in Platinum, Cristalino and Mango varieties.

“It’s great to bring Rock N Roll Tequila on board as both a new track partner and a title sponsor of our NASCAR Xfinity Series race weekend,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “This brand along with its master distributor, Amethyst Beverage, will add to the fan experience of not only this race weekend but all of our race weekends here at Mid-Ohio with its unique drink recipes.”

Rock N Roll Tequila will also have pouring rights expanding the beverage offerings for adult race fans while enjoying the racing action. It will also receive significant brand exposure through trackside signage, and have access to honorary roles for the race including grand marshal and honorary starter amongst other entitlements.

Saturday August 10th’s 75-lap Rock N Roll Tequila 170 Presented by Amethyst Beverage will be televised live on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET. MRN will also provide radio coverage throughout the event. Tickets are on sale at midohio.com to experience the race in person.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers an exceptional value. General admission is $60 for the weekend, and a grandstand seat which includes general admission is just $65 ($5 additional for tickets purchased at the gate.). Reserved trackside motorhome spaces and camping are available. Children 12 and under are admitted free (not the grandstands) when accompanied by a ticketed adult, plus free parking is available. Visit midohio.com or call 419-884-4000, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, to purchase tickets in advance.

ABOUT ROCK N ROLL TEQUILA

Rock N Roll Tequila is an award-winning, hand crafted, premium tequila brand. It is produced in Jalisco, Mexico by Master Distiller Jose Aceves, a third-generation tequila producer. Jose sources Rock N Roll’s 100% pure blue agave from his family’s mountaintop field in Los Altos, deep in the highlands of Jalisco. Each uniquely designed, patented glass guitar bottle has a patented bottle top, known as the “roadie” which provides an extra two shots of Rock N Roll Platinum Tequila. Rock N Roll Tequila is proudly owned by an Oklahoma-based investment group.

ABOUT AMETHYST BEVERAGE

Amethyst Beverage bottles, sells, and distributes high Alkaline Drinking Water, CBD Infused Water, and Premium Adult Beverages through a channel of private and public entities. It is the manufacturer of the only CBD and non-CBD premium 9.5 Alkaline, mineral water enriched with Fulvic Acid on the market. Amethyst Beverage also participates in and sponsors a variety of charities and organizations, in an effort to help make the world a better place. Amethyst is the official water of Autism.

ABOUT MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 330 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally sanctioned racing events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is owned and operated by Green Savoree Racing Promotions, just the facility’s third private ownership group in its history.

For more information, visit midohio.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse o r follow updates on Twitter @Mid_Ohio and Instagram @officialmidohio.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **