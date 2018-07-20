Matt Mills Joins DGR-Crosley for Truck Series Race in Michigan

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 31, 2018)- DGR-Crosley announced today that NASCAR XFINITY Series driver, Matt Mills will join the team for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. Mills will pilot the No. 54 J.F. Electric / Crosley Brands Toyota Tundra.

The 21-year-old Lynchburg, Va., native has driven on a part-time basis this season in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with JD Motorsports. He has one previous start at Michigan International Speedway, which occurred earlier this season. Along with his NASCAR XFINITY Series experience, Mills also has ten NCWTS starts under his belt where he earned two top-20 finishes. Before joining the NASCAR ranks Mills raced in the JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour as well as running numerous late model races.

“I’m very excited to be getting an opportunity to run for DGR-Crosley,” said Mills. “The past few years I have been using my opportunities to learn and grow as a driver. Now I’ll get to test the skills and see where I rank up with other drivers in the field. The DGR-Crosley team brings fast trucks to the track every weekend. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel to see what I can do, and how much more I can learn with them at Michigan. Having David [Gilliland] there to help me is going to be huge asset. I can’t thank everyone at J.F. Electric and DGR-Crosley enough for giving me this opportunity.”

The Corrigan Oil 200 from Michigan International Speedway will take place on Saturday, August 11 at 1:00 p.m., ET.

