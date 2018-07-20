Stenhouse Jr – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Watkins Glen

Stenhouse has five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Watkins Glen, with an average starting position of 27.2 and average finishing position of 26.0.

Stenhouse has two XFINITY Series starts at the road course, earning his career best finish of fourth in 2012.

A Year Ago At Watkins Glen

After lining up in the 23rd position for the final 50-lap shootout, Stenhouse fought the handling on his Ford as his brakes were fading. With a caution free last stage, fuel mileage became a factor. Stenhouse went into conservation mode saving enough fuel to take the checkered flag in the 20th position.

Ford Hall of Fans

ARE YOU THE WORLD’S GREATEST NASCAR® FAN? Go to https://www.nascar.com/ford

Tell us why and you could be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans.

All season long, we’ll be searching for the most passionate NASCAR fans to become the first-ever Ford Hall of Fans inductees. Tell us, and send a photo or video letting us know just what makes you hall-worthy.

Six finalists, chosen by drivers and fans, will head to Miami during Ford Championship Weekend, where they will compete to be the first two inductees into the Ford Hall of Fans.

New York Natives

Jackman Brad Robinson and Gas Man Kevin Wing grew up in Groton, NY, which is approximately one hour from Watkins Glen International.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Watkins Glen:

“I’m looking forward to racing this weekend at the Glen. Last year we struggled with our brakes so we have made some changes to our braking package this year. Pit strategy usually becomes a factor. Last year it came down to fuel mileage. If we can stay out of trouble and keep our Ford on track, I’m confident that we can have a solid finish this weekend.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **