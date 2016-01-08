JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL ADVANCE

Event: GoBowling at The Glen

Date/Time: Sunday, August 5 at 2:30pm ET

TV Network/Radio: NBC | MRN Radio | SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

RACING AT WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL: “Watkins Glen International is always going to be a special place for me,” Allmendinger said. “It’s the site of my first win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s just an awesome place to have a race in the Finger Lakes of New York. Watkins Glen is like the superspeedway of road courses. There are such long straightaways that you’re able to pick up some speed on, and then you really have to make sure you get into the corners right to be able to keep that speed and momentum up. There are a couple of passing opportunities. Fuel mileage always plays a key factor in that race. The bus stop is always somewhat challenging. Through the bus stop and the end of the carousel is where you can make up a lot of time. I’ve had races where my car hasn’t been great through the bus stop, but I’ve been able to make that back up through the carousel. Every turn is important at Watkins Glen because there are so few compared to Sonoma, but you also need to have the aerodynamics for the straightaways. But overall, I have so much fun road course racing since it’s in my racing background and I’m just really looking forward to having a good weekend for our Kroger ClickList team and our Kroger racing partners coming out for the event.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 VELVEETA CAMARO ZL1

100th CAREER CUP SERIES RACE: “Heading to Watkins Glen International this weekend, and I’m ready to get back to road course racing,” Buescher said. “This is also my 100th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, and to be able to do that at a track that I think we can be really successful at gets me really excited to head up to New York this weekend. I can’t thank everyone at JTG Daugherty Racing and Kroger enough to have given me the opportunity to get to 100 races, and I can’t wait for the next 100 and the next 100 after that.”

RACING AT WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL: “While Watkins Glen is also a road course, it’s nothing like racing at Sonoma Raceway,” Buescher said. “We have such long straightaways that you really can pick up some speed, and there aren’t as many turns at Watkins Glen than there are at Sonoma. We had a really strong run there last season, and I really lean on AJ (Allmendinger) a lot when we go to road courses, and I know that can only make us better. He’s the best when it comes to these places and I’m really fortunate to have him as a teammate. It won’t be hard to miss our Velveeta Camaro ZL1 on track, and it’ll look even better in Victory Lane on Sunday.”

________________________________

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 356

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 11

Top-10s: 55

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 99

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 4

Top-10s: 8

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

________________________________

JTG DAUGHERTY RACING APPEARANCES

AJ Allmendinger Media Availability

Where: Watkins Glen Deadline Room

When: Friday, August 3 at 11:30 a.m.

