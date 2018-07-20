GMS Racing NXS Watkins Glen Preview

AJ Allmendinger, No. 23 ISM Connect/AfterShokz Chevrolet Camaro

Watkins Glen Stats

NXS- First Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen

MENCS- 9 starts, 1 win, 3 top-fives, six top-10’s and one pole award

Notes:

– Allmendinger and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 214 this weekend at Watkins Glen International. This Chassis was ran multiple times in 2017 but has now been converted into a road-course package.

Quote:

“I am really looking forward to racing with GMS. The team has become very competitive in the short amount of time it’s been competing in the Xfinity Series. Watkins Glen is one of my favorite tracks and I hope together we can have a strong result. It’s great that AfterShokz is on board as a sponsor. I checked out a pair of their open-ear headphones; they are awesome and such a departure from the bulky headsets you typically see fans wearing at races.”

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Camaro

Watkins Glen Stats

NXS- First Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen.

K&N East- 2 starts, 2 top-fives and 2 top-10’s

Trans Am- 21 starts, 10 top-fives and 16 top-10’s, 5 poles and has set five track records (Road Atlanta, Road America, New Jersey, VIR, Circuit of the America’s)

Notes:

– Haley will pilot chassis no. 216 at Watkins Glen. This chassis was ran by Spencer Gallagher in 2017.

– This event will mark Haley’s third Xfinity event with GMS Racing. He made his debut in the No. 23 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway (Start:13th/Finish:12th) and again at Daytona International Speedway (Start: 40th/Finish:18th).

Quote:

“I’m really excited to get to Watkins Glen with my 2FOE team! I’ve really enjoyed the NASCAR Xfinity Series in my few starts this year and I look forward to capping it off at the Glen. Getting the opportunity to compete in competitive Xfinity equipment over at GMS Racing is a dream come true. Watkins Glen has always been one of my favorites over my starts in K&N and Sports Cars. It’s a fast tricky circuit and always provides great racing. I am thankful to have been paired with great teams like Mike Cope Racing and Drew Braun Racing in the past years. They have really shaped my road racing techniques and have prepared me for this moment. I’m looking forward to tackling this opportunity and hopefully coming away with a strong finish.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **