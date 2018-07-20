Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Procore Camaro ZL1 Preview

Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

No. 95 Procore Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· COME SEE KAHNE: Kahne will be out at the Chevrolet Display on Sunday morning at 11:15am ET for a Q&A session with fans and then he will also be appearing at 11:45am as the track’s The Bog hospitality area for a Q&A session at 11:45am ET.

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 14 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Watkins Glen, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 19.2 and an average finish of 20.7. He’s completed 1,244 of 1,264 (98.4 percent) career laps, and has led for three laps.

· RACE INFO: The Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International (2.45-mile road course) begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 5th. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Watkins Glen:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

08/15/04 SIRIUS Radio at the Glen 11 14 90/90 Running

08/14/05 SIRIUS Radio at the Glen 21 17 92/92 Running

08/13/06 AMD at the Glen 2 22 90/90 Running

08/12/07 Centurion Boats at the Glen 28 26 90/90 Running

08/10/08 Centurion Boats at the Glen 7 14 90/90 Running

08/10/09 Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at the Glen 12 17 90/90 Running

08/08/10 Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at the Glen 36 17 90/90 Running

08/15/11 Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at the Glen 18 26 92/92 Running

08/12/12 Finger Lakes 355 at the Glen 20 13 90/90 Running

08/11/13 Cheez-It 355 at the Glen 19 34 82/90 Running

08/10/14 Cheez-It 355 at the Glen 30 12 90/90 Running

08/09/15 Cheez-It 355 at the Glen 23 42 78/90 Running

08/07/16 Cheez-It 355 at the Glen 23 20 90/90 Running

08/06/17 I Love New York 355 at the Glen 19 16 90/90 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 14 0 0 0 0

Kahne’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

21 0 1 1 0 30 26.5 23.1

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

525 18 93 176 27 4,678 14.5 17.7

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “I think brakes are really important at The Glen because there’s a lot of braking there throughout a race, and even a qualifying lap. Having your brakes right where the pedal doesn’t go soft and go away as they get hot, things like that are really important there. The corners can be challenging there as well. Up through Turns 1 and 2, along with the esses, as well as the carousel, there’s so many different corners to get the balance for all of those is not always easy, but I still feel that the brakes are the most difficult part of racing at The Glen. I actually like that entire course because it’s a lot of fun to drive. Getting into Turn 1, when you’re getting into it and you’re heading downhill, the car always feels pretty light, so you can brake pretty late there. You can really save a good bit of fuel at a place like The Glen but still be able to be pretty aggressive in the corners and getting off the corners. The strategies are always key there it seems like, which makes those races pretty entertaining to me when you see all the varying strategies and trying to understand where we’re at throughout the race. The treacherous parts of The Glen are the higher speed sections as well as the bus stop and the carousel since a lot happens in those sections. Traffic can be tough to pass on at The Glen, and I think in the first couple of laps when everyone is bunched together, that’s a really good time to be aggressive and get position on entry while also trying to clear them on exit. You must be aggressive in those areas as well as restarts. It’s just a tight track, so if there’s any contact or if you lose control of your car just a bit, you can get into a barrier pretty quickly and can cause big wrecks from there.”

From the Pit Box:

Jon Leonard: “I’m always excited to go to The Glen because in my opinion, it always has the best crowds and races of the year. Road courses are always exciting, and an opportunity for smaller teams like ours to win – more so than 1.5-mile tracks. We ran pretty well at Sonoma and we’ll be bringing that same car this weekend. We also tested pretty well at the Roval test a few weeks ago. We’ll be taking a lot of what we learned at the Roval test with us to The Glen. Things will be a little different though from the Roval test since The Glen is a right-hand course instead of left, but the theories and setup concepts still apply – just reversed. The focus of this weekend will probably be the esses up the hill and off of the carousel. Getting thru and off those corners allows you to set up passing zones into the bus stop and Turn 10. It’s hard to set up for every corner of a road course, but if you can nail down the important ones, and compromise on the others, you’ll have a decent day. Strategy always comes into play at The Glen. Tires don’t have a huge fall-off there, and you can go longer on fuel (30-35 laps) than the first two stages (20 laps). Some guys will be playing the race for stage points, and some will be playing the race for the win. You will definitely see a lot of track positions swap throughout the race. We’ll play the race by ear and see where we’re running before deciding on a clear strategy. Winning is our only way into the Playoffs, but points are also very important for us right now as well.”

No. 95 Procore Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Jonathon Leonard

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Ben Lynch Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: James Melick

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

About Procore Technologies:

Procore Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects, safely, on time, and within budget. The company has a diversified business model with products for Construction Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore has more than 2.5 million users managing billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

