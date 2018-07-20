Watkins Glen International partners with Eternal Fan™ to launch Fan Memories™ Brick Program

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (July 31, 2018) – Fans of Watkins Glen International have always made sure their passion for the historic facility was loud and clear. Now, a new partnership with Eternal Fan™, and the addition of a new infield attraction will allow them the opportunity to leave a permanent mark at their favorite track.

A new statue of the track’s outline will debut at this weekend’s Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR event, August 2-5. Located near the popular Pyramid souvenir building, 300 bricks will make up the base of the permanent display, with orders being taken online starting Thursday, August 2.

For $500 per brick, fans can have the brick adorned with their name and/or a brief message of less than 20 characters.

“We wanted to put together an infield landmark for the fans,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “This is going to be a meeting place, a photo backdrop, something that is going to be here long after we are. Our new partnership with Eternal Fan is going to allow us to create another meaningful experience for the people that love this great facility.”

Fans interested in purchasing a brick as part of the Fan Memories™ Brick Program can log on to www.theglen.com/fanmemories to complete their order or visit on property this weekend, August 3 -5 near the display.

“Eternal Fan was created to help build strong Fan loyalty for generations to come. Now, we are delighted to partner with Watkins Glen International as they introduce their Fan Memories brick program, where fans can etch their own permanent memory for all to see.” said Eternal Fan President Matt Linn. “Everyone knows the storied and rich history of racing here at The Glen, and we are really looking forward to the next steps as we celebrate all the good times.”

NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen race weekend, August 2-5. Don’t miss a tripleheader weekend featuring the Great Outdoors RV Superstore 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, the Zippo 200 at The Glen NASCAR XFINITY race on Saturday, and the Go Bowling at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit www.theglen.com, or call us at 1-866-461-RACE.

About Eternal Fan™

Eternal Fan™ was created to provide a better way for Fans to celebrate the passion that they have for sports and the places where they experienced positive shared memories. Eternal Fan™ is transforming traditions by creating a legacy for people to celebrate their sporting lives for generations to come. To learn more, visit eternal.fans and follow on Facebook and Twitter

Fan Memories™ are programs custom-designed for each venue to continue the relationships with their avid fans. Their most passionate enthusiasts can preserve their favorite memories for generations to come. Fan Memories™ is powered by Eternal Fan™, who in turn works with the venue to create many innovative opportunities for Fan engagement. These enhanced, customized interactions are designed to deepen connections with sports venues and create perpetual Fan loyalty.

