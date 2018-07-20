Ryan Reed – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Watkins Glen

Ryan Reed has competed at Watkins Glen International (WGI) four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three of those four finishes are 15th or better, including a top-10 finish in 2016.

Reed also has one start in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at WGI. In 2014, Reed finished seventh after starting 20th.

Watkins Glen 2017

Ryan Reed drove his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang to a 15th-place finish Saturday afternoon at Watkins Glen. Reed showed off some road course skills, finishing final practice fourth and making the final round of qualifying. Different pit strategies unfolded with late race cautions and a gamble for four tires at the end did not turn out to be as beneficial as the team had hoped.

Reed on Watkins Glen

“Watkins Glen is a really fun track and I always look forward to going up there. I think, for us, the biggest challenge there is getting better through the Esses. I think we lose a chunk of our time there, but last year we made some gains. The carousel too is an area we can work on and make up some time. I feel like we are as good as anyone else through the bus stop. We had good speed last year at the road courses.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

