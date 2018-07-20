Austin Cindric – Watkins Glen Advance
by Official Release On Tue, Jul. 31, 2018
Team: No. 60 LTi Printing Ford Mustang
Crew Chief: Mike Kelley
Twitter: @AustinCindric, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway
ADVANCE NOTES
Cindric on Watkins Glen
“Road racing provides a certain comfort for me and can be an unknown for many of my competitors. I really like racing at Watkins Glen and it will be an added challenge with all the Cup drivers that will be racing on Saturday this weekend. For us there is a lot of emphasis on this weekend. It’s an opportunity for us to shine and break the curse. The No. 60 has definitely had a rough stretch and a lot of hard work has been put into this weekend and hopefully that will come to fruition.”
Cindric at Watkins Glen
In 2016, Cindric won the K&N race from the pole position and set a track record.
Cindric will make his first Xfinity Series start this weekend at Watkins Glen, but he is no stranger to the road course. He has raced Mustangs, competed in a six-hour race and in addition to that has the K&N win.
Cindric in the No. 60 Ford
Watkins Glen will be the eighth of nine races for Cindric in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60
|2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|EVENT
|60
|17-Feb
|Daytona
|Cindric
|3-Mar
|Las Vegas
|Cindric
|10-Mar
|Phoenix
|Cindric
|17-Mar
|Fontana
|Cindric
|9-Jun
|Michigan
|Cindric
|6-Jul
|Daytona
|Cindric
|21-Jul
|New Hampshire
|Cindric
|4-Aug
|Watkins Glen
|Cindric
|1-Sep
|Darlington
|Cindric