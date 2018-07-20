Austin Cindric – Watkins Glen Advance

Team: No. 60 LTi Printing Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @AustinCindric, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Cindric on Watkins Glen

“Road racing provides a certain comfort for me and can be an unknown for many of my competitors. I really like racing at Watkins Glen and it will be an added challenge with all the Cup drivers that will be racing on Saturday this weekend. For us there is a lot of emphasis on this weekend. It’s an opportunity for us to shine and break the curse. The No. 60 has definitely had a rough stretch and a lot of hard work has been put into this weekend and hopefully that will come to fruition.”

Cindric at Watkins Glen

In 2016, Cindric won the K&N race from the pole position and set a track record.

Cindric will make his first Xfinity Series start this weekend at Watkins Glen, but he is no stranger to the road course. He has raced Mustangs, competed in a six-hour race and in addition to that has the K&N win.

Cindric in the No. 60 Ford

Watkins Glen will be the eighth of nine races for Cindric in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date EVENT 60 17-Feb Daytona Cindric 3-Mar Las Vegas Cindric 10-Mar Phoenix Cindric 17-Mar Fontana Cindric 9-Jun Michigan Cindric 6-Jul Daytona Cindric 21-Jul New Hampshire Cindric 4-Aug Watkins Glen Cindric 1-Sep Darlington Cindric

