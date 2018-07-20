CHEVY MENCS AT WATKINS GLEN: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

WINNERS IN WATKINS:

Chevrolet has more wins at Watkins Glen than any other manufacturer. The Bowtie Brigade has been to Victory Lane at Watkins Glen 17 times in the 35 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events held at the 2.45-mile road course.

CHEVROLET TURNING LEFT AND RIGHT:

Chevrolet drivers have proven their road course prowess over the years, and have combined for 28 wins at the two road courses currently on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

DID YOU KNOW?

Chevrolet earned the first victory at the first NASCAR Cup Series sanctioned race Watkins Glen when Buck Baker took his ’57 Chevy to Winner’s Circle. Since that day Chevrolet has powered 10 different drivers and six different nameplates to victory at ‘The Glen.’

CAREER BEST:

Last weekend at Pocono Raceway, Camaro ZL1 drivers and Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Alex Bowman and William Byron both earned their career best MENCS finishes at the ‘Tricky Triangle’. Bowman brought the No. 88 Camaro ZL1 home in the third spot, followed by Byron’s No. 24 Chevy in sixth.

TUNE-IN:

The GoBowling at the Glen from Watkins Glen International is scheduled commence on Sunday August 5. Live coverage can be found on NBC, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 at 2:30 p.m.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 776 wins and 698 poles in MENCS competition

Chevrolet drivers have won 17 of 35 races at Watkins Glen International. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are:

AJ Allmendinger, No. 47 Kroger Clicklist Camaro ZL1, has one win at Watkins Glen (’14)

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Watkins Glen 14 times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 61 top-five and 121 top-10 finishes at Watkins Glen

A Chevrolet has led 1,398 laps (45.6% of possible 3,068 laps) at Watkins Glen

FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway Area at Watkins Glen International

Fans can check out great a great assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at the Team Chevy Display including: Military wrapped Camaro Coupe, Safety & Technology wrapped Equinox Premier, Traverse High Country, Silverado Centennial Edition, Corvette Grandsport, Bolt EV Premier, Impala LTZ Premier

At the Chevrolet Display, fans can view the No. 48 Chevrolet SS and No. 3 DOW Chevrolet SS show cars

Also, on display is a Chevrolet R07 racing engine complete with electronic fuel injection. Fans can also see a sample of engines, parts and accessories available for purchase from Chevrolet Performance at their local Chevrolet dealer

Other activities at the Team Chevy Racing Display include a variety of interactive games for adults and kids

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Saturday, August 4th

10:15 a.m. – Matt Tifft

1:30 p.m. – Daniel Hemric

10:35 a.m. – JD Motorsports

Sunday, August 5th

11:00 a.m. – Alex Bowman

11:15 a.m. – Kasey Kahne

11:30 a.m. – William Byron

12:00 p.m. – Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation: Fri. Aug. 3rd – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sat. Aug. 4th – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sun. Aug. 5th – 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK/DC SOLAR CAMARO ZL1 – 8TH IN STANDINGS

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the Glen and getting in another road course race. I didn’t grow up racing anything close to a road course, but I always enjoy the challenge of competing at places like Watkins Glen. We usually have pretty good speed at the road courses on short runs, but just need to be better a few laps after we fire off. I’ve got two poles at Sonoma now and have started the last two races at Watkins Glen on the front row in second, so we have speed but unfortunately haven’t been able to carry that speed for the whole race. Even though the tracks are fairly different, hopefully we learned a good bit about a month ago at Sonoma that we can put to use this weekend and put together a good race up until the finish.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 SUNENERGY1 CAMARO ZL1 – 12TH IN STANDINGS

“In the last couple of years, I feel like we’ve run better at Watkins Glen. We had a good run at Sonoma earlier this season, so hopefully we learned some things that we can do this weekend. I’ve never really had the results to show (at Watkins Glen), but we usually always have had some speed and pace.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – 13TH IN STANDINGS

“I took to the Watkins Glen track pretty quickly in the then-Busch Series days and in the Cup Series, I’ve been a top-three car at times and we have had a few top-fives. So, I hope to find that little bit extra to hold on with the long-run speed. I seem to be able to be competitive on the short runs so I need to take care of my brakes for the long runs.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL CAMARO ZL1 – 15TH IN STANDINGS

“Sonoma and Watkins Glen are pretty different, but running well at Sonoma definitely gives me some road course confidence at least at being good at Watkins Glen. I think Watkins Glen is probably a little easier than Sonoma is from a driver’s stand point. Excited to get there and be in a really fast car. I know our road course stuff is really strong, so it should be fun.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 LUCAS OIL CAMARO ZL1 – 18TH IN STANDINGS

“Watkins Glen is definitely the faster of the two road courses, so the speed there is definitely up compared to what we felt at Sonoma Raceway. The speed is the biggest adjustment we have to make. I think for our trip this time, it’s all about getting adjusted to the new asphalt, the new grip level and the new tire combination.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CAMARO ZL1 – 19TH IN STANDINGS

“Yeah, a lot of high speed at Watkins Glen. Looking forward to it. I want to improve this year on our road course racing. We improved our best finish at Sonoma, so would like to improve our best finish at Watkins Glen.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 HERTZ CAMARO ZL1 – 21ST IN STANDINGS

“Watkins Glen is all about getting the most out of the braking zone and stability under braking. That’s really a key there. Also, it’s important to get through the ‘Bus Stop’ well and then getting off of Turn 1 is very important to get up through the ‘esses.’ It’s fun, but it’s kind of an aero(-sensitive) track, so those factors play in.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH CAMARO ZL1 – 22ND IN STANDINGS

“I always enjoy the fact that we get to race on so many different types of tracks. Only having the opportunity to race on two road courses each year, makes me look forward to heading to Watkins Glen. The two road courses are so different from one another also. Watkins Glen is much faster and I feel offers more passing opportunities. The race seems to allow for a lot of different pit strategies because you can pit without going a lap down and try to take chances on track position. I think if I were a fan, this would definitely be on a list of races that I would want to go watch.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1 – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“Watkins Glen International is always going to be a special place for me. It’s the site of my first win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s just an awesome place to have a race in the Finger Lakes of New York. Watkins Glen is like the superspeedway of road courses. There are such long straightaways that you’re able to pick up some speed on, and then you really have to make sure you get into the corners right to be able to keep that speed and momentum up. There are a couple of passing opportunities. Fuel mileage always plays a key factor in that race. The bus stop is always somewhat challenging. Through the bus stop and the end of the carousel is where you can make up a lot of time. I’ve had races where my car hasn’t been great through the bus stop, but I’ve been able to make that back up through the carousel. Every turn is important at Watkins Glen because there are so few compared to Sonoma, but you also need to have the aerodynamics for the straightaways. But overall, I have so much fun road course racing since it’s in my racing background and I’m just really looking forward to having a good weekend for our Kroger ClickList team and our Kroger racing partners coming out for the event.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 VELVEETA CAMARO ZL1 – 24TH IN STANDINGS

*Making 100th Career Cup Series Start

“While Watkins Glen is also a road course, it’s nothing like racing at Sonoma Raceway. We have such long straightaways that you really can pick up some speed, and there aren’t as many turns at Watkins Glen than there are at Sonoma. We had a really strong run there last season, and I really lean on AJ (Allmendinger) a lot when we go to road courses, and I know that can only make us better. He’s the best when it comes to these places and I’m really fortunate to have him as a teammate. It won’t be hard to miss our Velveeta Camaro ZL1 on track, and it’ll look even better in Victory Lane on Sunday.”

DARRELL ‘BUBBA’ WALLACE, NO. 43 MEDALLION BANK/PETTY’S GARAGE CAMARO ZL1 – 25TH IN STANDINGS

“I’m feeling better. Little sore, but I’ve taken it easy on Monday and Tuesday. I am not playing in the Austin Dillon basketball tournament, and I feel bad about that, but I have to rest my foot. I hit it on the pedals and we have to let that heal a little bit. On Wednesday, I’m going to do the simulator to get some practice before leaving for Watkins Glen Thursday afternoon. Friday, we’ll run the K&N East race to get more track time. Did you see me at Sonoma? I need more track time. It’s a short weekend, so getting an extra day on Friday will be good. I’m looking forward to it.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 95 PROCORE CAMARO ZL1 – 27TH IN STANDINGS

“I think brakes are really important at The Glen because there’s a lot of braking there throughout a race, and even a qualifying lap. Having your brakes right where the pedal doesn’t go soft and go away as they get hot, things like that are really important there. The corners can be challenging there as well. Up through Turns 1 and 2, along with the esses, as well as the carousel, there’s so many different corners to get the balance for all of those is not always easy, but I still feel that the brakes are the most difficult part of racing at The Glen. I actually like that entire course because it’s a lot of fun to drive. Getting into Turn 1, when you’re getting into it and you’re heading downhill, the car always feels pretty light, so you can brake pretty late there. You can really save a good bit of fuel at a place like The Glen but still be able to be pretty aggressive in the corners and getting off the corners. The strategies are always key there it seems like, which makes those races pretty entertaining to me when you see all the varying strategies and trying to understand where we’re at throughout the race. The treacherous parts of The Glen are the higher speed sections as well as the bus stop and the carousel since a lot happens in those sections. Traffic can be tough to pass on at The Glen, and I think in the first couple of laps when everyone is bunched together, that’s a really good time to be aggressive and get position on entry while also trying to clear them on exit. You must be aggressive in those areas as well as restarts. It’s just a tight track, so if there’s any contact or if you lose control of your car just a bit, you can get into a barrier pretty quickly and can cause big wrecks from there.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1 – 29TH IN STANDINGS

Chevrolet NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2018 STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Poles: 4

Laps Led: 680

Top-five finishes: 22

Top-10 finishes: 59

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 776 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 698

Laps Led to Date: 231,481

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,954

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,127

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,111

Chevrolet: 776

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 767

Ford: 667

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 121

