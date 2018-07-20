Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Zippo 200 – Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 701 to Watkins Glen International for the first road course race of the 2018 campaign. This will be Boyd’s first ever NASCAR road course race in a stock car.

News and notes: After recording his sixth top 25 finish in the last seven races, Boyd is preparing to head North for the Zippo 200 at The Glen, which will be the first of four road course races scheduled for the Xfinity Series. “Let’s just say I’ve been on the simulator non stop the last several days,” says Boyd. “The simulator is a great tool to really learn the track, practice shifting, and getting familiar with my braking patterns. I really don’t know what to expect, especially with the weather being a threat for this weekend as well. We’re just going to go out there, try to stay on the pavement, and learn as much as we possibly can.”

Sponsor Highlights:

SS Greenlight Racing would like to welcome back associate sponsors Hunt’n Buddy and Airwirl on board the #76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro at Watkins Glen International. Hunt’n Buddy is a user friendly Mobile app for all hunters & outdoorsman, from expert to novice. The app was launched in July of 2017 by former NYPD officer, Joe Rogan. Airwirl is family owned company that is proudly engineered and serviced in the USA. Airwirl is cool reimagined with their portable AC cooling systems that you can take with you to stay cool.

TV/Radio: The Zippo 200 at The Glen can be seen live on Saturday, August 4th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

