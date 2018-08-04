Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Watkins Glen

Empire State of Mind

Roush Fenway Racing heads north to the Empire State and the concrete jungle where dreams are made of as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) get set to tackle the 2.45-mile road course at Watkins Glen International. Jack Roush has six wins all-time at WGI, including three in the Cup series, two in trucks and one in Xfinity action.

MENCS

Sunday, August 5, 2018 | 3 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90

· Matt Kenseth, No. 6 NESN Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion

NXS

Saturday, August 4, 2018 | 3 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Austin Cindric, No. 60 LTi Printing Ford Mustang

There’s Nothing You Can’t Do, Now You’re in New York

In 101 MENCS starts at WGI, Roush Fenway has three wins, 23 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes along with four poles. All three of RFR’s victories came with former driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin (1993, 1994, 1995).

Top of the List, King of the Hill

Martin secured three-straight wins for Roush Fenway at the famed New York road course from 1993-95. He started on the pole for each of the three races and led a combined 183 laps during the three-year streak.

Street Lights, Big Dreams, All Looking Pretty

In Xfinity action at WGI, Jack Roush has one win all-time along with eight top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. Carl Edwards earned the win back in 2012 after starting second. Ryan Reed’s top finish at the 2.45-mile road course is ninth, which came two years ago.

I’m in a New York State of Mind

Roush Fenway Racing will surpass the 30,000-mile mark at Watkins Glen this weekend, having turned 29,853 miles thus far. The organization will also earn its 150th start at the road course with 147 all-time starts entering the weekend.

Tale of the Tape – Road Courses

In 204 road course starts all-time in the MENCS, Jack Roush’s Fords have won five races and tallied 37 top-five and 75 top-10 finishes, along with six poles. In those 204 starts, an RFR Ford has led a total of 19,315 laps for an average finish of 17.3 In the Xfinity series, RFR has 101 starts on road courses with four wins, 18 top-five and 38 top-10 results along with a pair of poles.

Point Standings Entering Watkins Glen

MENCS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 56 points outside the final transfer spot in the playoffs, trailing Alex Bowman. The No. 88, No. 17 and No. 21 are battling for the final spot with just five races left before the playoffs begin.

The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 29th in owner points. Bayne is 31st in driver standings, while Kenseth is 33rd.

NXS

Ryan Reed checks in 11th in the Xfinity standings with seven races remaining until the playoffs.

The No. 60 car, split between Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, is 21st in owner points.

Roush Fenway Watkins Glen Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1994 Martin Cup

1995 Martin Cup

1998 Ruttman Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2012 Edwards NXS

By the Numbers at Watkins Glen

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

101 3 23 41 4 8803 301 18.1 16.3 21567.3

37 1 8 16 0 2879 47 15.9 15.6 7053.55

9 2 5 6 1 503 46 7.6 10.9 1232.3

147 6 36 63 5 12185 394 16.9 15.9 29853.1

