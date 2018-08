Full weekend schedule for Watkins Glen

Tweet Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Caramel Toyota, leads during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I Love NY 355 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 6, 2017 in Watkins Glen, New York. Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Watkins Glen International for some road course racing. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Friday, August 3

12:35-1:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)

2:05-3:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

10:15 a.m.: Bubba Wallace

11:15 a.m.: Joey Logano

11:30 a.m.: AJ Allmendinger

11:45 a.m.: Christopher Bell

Saturday, August 4

10:05-11:20 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

11:35 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

1-2:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Zippo 200 (82 laps, 200.9 miles), NBC/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

6:35 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

9 a.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

9:15 a.m.: Daniel Suarez

11:45 a.m.: Kyle Busch

5:15 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

7:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Sunday, August 5

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GoBowling at The Glen (90 laps, 220.5 miles), NBC/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11:30 a.m.: Alex Bowman

5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

MORE: How to find NBCSN

