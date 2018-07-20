The Best Way to Wash Your Car

Cleaning is not everybody’s cup of tea and it can become extremely exhausting having to repeat the process over and over again, but the feeling is much different with a car. From time to time, you must make sure that your car is clean and protected against all the harsh conditions that face it on a day-to-day basis, if not, then be prepared to pay the price consequently.

Park Out of the Sun

Aside from the damage caused by the consistent heat of the sun, parking your car in such conditions can lead to an uneven dry, leaving your car’s paintwork with obvious streaks and often, this makes your car look worse than before you started to clean it up. Just be sure to avoid parking in direct sunlight and try to find somewhere shady to keep your motor while you clean it.

Gather Your Tools!

Though it’s cheaper and much quicker to clean your car yourself, it can’t be done by magic, unfortunately. To clean your car properly, you need a few tools and pieces of equipment which are listed below:

A large sponge

A water hose

Two buckets

Car wash soap/detergent

A wash mitt

A tough brush

A couple of dry towels

Grab a Bucket of Water and Car Wash Soap

First and foremost, you need to grab one of the buckets and fill it with water and then once most of its capacity is full, mix some of the car wash soap in with it. This should look the same as a bucket of ordinary soapy water, only this stuff is much tougher on grease and dirt – warm or cold should do the trick!

Shower Off the Car to Soften the Dirt

Before you start the whole cleaning routine, make it easier for yourself by showering the car off. This will help soften any tough dirt or stains on the surface and make the next stage much easier for you to get on with. That way, you can get on with the other stages without any hassle.

Start with the Wheels

When you think about it, your car works hard to get you from place to place every time you place a demand, but it wouldn’t be able to get around if it wasn’t for its wheels, right? You must admit that wheels do the most work on the road, which is why they deserve the most care and attention when cleaning your car. Always start with the wheels, this way, you can put the most effort into getting them back into shape and looking their best!

Next, On to the Car

Once you have finished scrubbing and polishing the wheels, move on to the paintwork and give it a good clean – use the large sponge for extra care. Make sure that you don’t use anything too rough to clean the car as this may scratch your car’s paintwork and leave it with obvious damage.

Dry the Car

Now that your car is lovely and soapy, and basically plenty cleaner than before, now is the time to dry it off and keep it clean. Take a clean and dry towel or microfibre cloth and wipe over where the car is still wet, making sure that you don’t leave it streaky or uneven and that the paintwork is completely dry for the next part.

Apply a Good Layer of Wax

Last but by no means least, the final stage is to apply the wax. Not the kind of wax you find in a candle, but the kind of wax that comes bottled and is usually sold at service stations around the UK. This kind of wax is designed to help form a protective layer on your car’s paintwork to minimize the amount of dirt that becomes trapped on the outside, making it look dirty. Instead, car wax helps make sure your car is looking as it did the day you bought it – it’s wonderful stuff!

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **