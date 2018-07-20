CHEVY MENCS AT WATKINS GLEN: Post Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

GOBOWLING AT THE GLEN

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

AUGUST 4, 2018

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

3rd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 SUNENERGY 1 CAMARO ZL1

5TH KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK/DC SOLAR CAMARO ZL1

8TH AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

10TH KASEY KAHNE, NO. 95 PROCORE CAMARO ZL1

13TH JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

4th Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota)

5TH Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

The GoBowling at the Glen from Watkins Glen International is scheduled commence on Sunday August 5. Live coverage can be found on NBC, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 at 2:30 p.m.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 SUNENERGY 1 CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 3rd

A STRONG RUN. SEEMS LIKE IT WAS LOST JUST IN THAT LAST CORNER?

“Yeah, maybe. I don’t know. I’m not sure. It’s very frustrating. I feel like I had a real opportunity to grab a pole today. I felt like I had a good lap going and then I got a little loose out of Turn 11 and thought I could stay in it and just thought I didn’t have any more room. It was pretty close. That sucks. I just hate to be that close. We haven’t been qualifying real good. It would have been nice to have gotten one today.”

GREAT QUALIFYING EFFORT FOR YOU AND YOUR TEAM, BUT HOW DO YOU CAPITALIZE ON IT TOMORROW?

“Just don’t mess up and do my job a little better than what I did today.”

IT WAS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED YOUR DAD IS GOING TO BE RUNNING FOR GMS RACING AT ROAD AMERICA, YOUR THOUGHTS ON THAT AND SINCE IT’S A CUP OFF WEEKEND ARE YOU GOING TO MAKE THE TRIP?

“Yeah, I definitely want to go. It’s going to be exciting. I know he’s excited about it. He just needs to go have fun and I think he will. He hasn’t forgotten how to drive. So, I think that he will have fun with it and that is the main thing, go and enjoy it and have a chance to get racing again.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK/DC SOLAR CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 5th

TOP FIVE QUALIFYING EFFORT FOR YOU HERE AT WATKINS GLEN:

“Yeah, we were pretty good there. Yeah, it was good. I had a lot of grip, would have liked to have been able to compete for the pole, but I don’t know I feel like we’ve made gains all day, so that is important.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 8th

REALLY GOOD QUALIFYING EFFORT FOR YOU AND THIS TEAM HERE AT WATKINS GLEN TODAY. WHAT WERE YOU MISSING TO HAVE A SHOT AT THE POLE?

“I’m not really sure. I think just a little bit of everywhere. Everything that I look at, nothing stands out that we are missing one chunk here or there it’s just a little bit everywhere compared to the (Joe) Gibbs (Racing) guys and obviously Chase (Elliott) did a really good job qualifying. So, yeah, we struggled in practice the guys did a good job to get a better balance in the race car. I mean, I crossed the line and I thought that was… I could maybe nitpick for a tenth of a second, but that was about all I had.”

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON YOUR CAR FOR THE RACE TOMORROW?

“Well, I mean it’s going to be really hot tomorrow. It’s going to be slick. This race last year it was like we dropped the green and felt like we were driving around on ice and I think it’s going to be the same. After being in the Xfinity race, I would prefer it would rain, honestly. So, maybe I’ll do a rain dance tonight.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 95 PROCORE CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 10th

NICE TOP 10 QUALIFYING EFFORT FOR YOU AND THIS TEAM. CAN YOU TALK ABOUT YOUR RUN AND HOW YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR CAR THIS WEEKEND?

“Yeah, the guys did a really good job. We had a great car when we started today with the Procore Chevrolet and made it better. There were times where we didn’t certain adjustments and then some things improved the car. The best we have been the whole day was right now. We put our best package together so that was really good, it was a nice team effort today.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 13th

EIGHT ONE-THOUSANDTHS OF A SECOND…THAT’S INCREDIBLE AROUND A 7-TURN ROAD COURSE, ISN’T IT?

“Yeah, there are a lot of places you can give it up, or make up time if things are going your way. I hate to be that close and not advance to Round 2. Our car has been very comfortable to drive. At this point, we’re kind of stuck with what we have. But our car is decent. My first time out, I wheel-hopped in Turn 1, so I made some brake adjustments and told myself to go in deeper than the run before and I don’t think I executed in Turn 1 like I needed to the second time. I definitely was eight-thousandths of a second in Turn 1. But, this Lowe’s for Pros Chevy has been good. Qualifying is not my specialty. We will race well and we’ll have a good race tomorrow.”

HOW DO YOU NOT FOCUS ON ‘IF I HAD DONE THIS, OR DONE THAT’?

“I have been (laughing) since I got out of the car. When you come that close you definitely run through the lap. I had two shots at it and Turn 1 was kind of my tough spot on the first lap and then I was maybe a little too cautious on the second lap. But, decent speed with the Lowe’s for Pros Chevy. It’s been driving very good in practice; very consistent lap times and I’m expecting a good run tomorrow.”

WHAT ARE A COUPLE OF THINGS YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE TO DO PERFECTLY TOMORROW TO GET A GOOD RUN?

“Strategy I think is really key. If you are fortunate enough to maybe be in Turn 10 on your way to Turn 11 when a car spins or something happens and you can get to pit road before it closes and gain the track position that just makes your day so much easier. But, we have decent track position to start with, just about maintaining it and trying to be on the right schedule.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 GEARWRECH CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 15th

ON THAT FINAL RUN, WHAT WAS MISSING?

“I thought our GearWrench Chevy was really good on the second run. I put a much better first three-quarters of a lap together. I had a wheel-hop in Turn 6. I haven’t had that all day, so I wasn’t ready for it. I think that cost us getting into the last round. The tires don’t have a lot of fall-off and you can actually go a little quicker with heat in the tires. And I thought we were kind of on the fence of being able to make it in with our first lap, but we had to have that second lap and I just had a wheel-hop in Turn 6 and that was it.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 HERTZ CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 17th

IT LOOKED LIKE YOU WERE PRETTY GOOD IN PRACTICE THIS MORNING. WHAT WAS THE STORY IN QUALIFYING?

“Yeah, it was solid. I think just a little bit everywhere is a lot, but good for my first time here. I think there is a lot of progress to be had for me to make a little bit more progress. I feel like we were able to kind of back up what we did in practice, so that was good.”

HOW DOES A YOUNG RACER PREPARE FOR A TRACK YOU HAVE NEVER BEEN TO? DID YOU DO A LOT OF IRACING?

“No, not really I think the biggest thing is just getting real life experience. First time here, but I feel like there are some things I can work on in the race and I will try to work on those things, but really, no, it just comes down to being here and doing this in person.”

