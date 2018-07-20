Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano and Almirola Qualify Top 10
Ford Notes and Quotes
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)
Go Bowling at The Glen Advance (Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY)
Saturday, August 4, 2018
Ford Unofficial Qualifying Results:
6th – Joey Logano
7th – Aric Almirola
11th – Ryan Blaney
12th – Michael McDowell
14th – Paul Menard
16th – Kevin Harvick
18th – Brad Keselowski
19th – Clint Bowyer
21st – Kurt Busch
25th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
27th – David Ragan
28th – Matt Kenseth
30th – Matt DiBenedetto
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Fusion – “We didn’t have the speed to get the pole, but I just didn’t go fast enough the last one. Overall, we pressed as hard as we could today. We made our car better and it’s got short-run speed, but it just falls off. Hopefully, we made the right changes for the race.”
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 PPG Ford Fusion – “Our second run was pretty good for me. I was having a frustrating day with kind of being stuck in 25th position and it looked like that’s what it was gonna be again, but I thought we made some good changes and kind of figured out a couple of things and got a lot better. We picked up a little bit the last round, but just not as much as a lot of other guys. Hopefully, the race will go well for us tomorrow. We’ll stay out of trouble and see what we can do.”
MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 K-LOVE Ford Fusion – “It’s a great day. I’m happy for everybody at Front Row Motorsports. The K-LOVE Radio Ford was fast, but we just missed the carousel a little bit on that last lap and got wide and gave up a few tenths, but I was pushing hard. Obviously, I knew the worst we could start was 12th, so I wanted to try to get as much as we could. I probably just tried to get a little bit too much, but it’s been a good weekend so far and we’ve got a long race tomorrow. Hopefully, we’ll cap it off.”
ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Go Bowling Ford Fusion – “That was a really good effort for us in qualifying. This is a really important place to qualify good at and I was really impressed with the car that Johnny and all these guys brought me. We’re looking forward to it. It’s the Go Bowling weekend at The Glen. We had a fun day today in the Go Bowling Ford Mustang and qualified good in the Go Bowling Ford Fusion and hopefully we can get out of here tomorrow with a good run.”