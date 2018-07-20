Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano and Almirola Qualify Top 10

Ford Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Go Bowling at The Glen Advance (Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY)

Saturday, August 4, 2018

Ford Unofficial Qualifying Results:

6th – Joey Logano

7th – Aric Almirola

11th – Ryan Blaney

12th – Michael McDowell

14th – Paul Menard

16th – Kevin Harvick

18th – Brad Keselowski

19th – Clint Bowyer

21st – Kurt Busch

25th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27th – David Ragan

28th – Matt Kenseth

30th – Matt DiBenedetto

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Fusion – “We didn’t have the speed to get the pole, but I just didn’t go fast enough the last one. Overall, we pressed as hard as we could today. We made our car better and it’s got short-run speed, but it just falls off. Hopefully, we made the right changes for the race.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 PPG Ford Fusion – “Our second run was pretty good for me. I was having a frustrating day with kind of being stuck in 25th position and it looked like that’s what it was gonna be again, but I thought we made some good changes and kind of figured out a couple of things and got a lot better. We picked up a little bit the last round, but just not as much as a lot of other guys. Hopefully, the race will go well for us tomorrow. We’ll stay out of trouble and see what we can do.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 K-LOVE Ford Fusion – “It’s a great day. I’m happy for everybody at Front Row Motorsports. The K-LOVE Radio Ford was fast, but we just missed the carousel a little bit on that last lap and got wide and gave up a few tenths, but I was pushing hard. Obviously, I knew the worst we could start was 12th, so I wanted to try to get as much as we could. I probably just tried to get a little bit too much, but it’s been a good weekend so far and we’ve got a long race tomorrow. Hopefully, we’ll cap it off.”

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Go Bowling Ford Fusion – “That was a really good effort for us in qualifying. This is a really important place to qualify good at and I was really impressed with the car that Johnny and all these guys brought me. We’re looking forward to it. It’s the Go Bowling weekend at The Glen. We had a fun day today in the Go Bowling Ford Mustang and qualified good in the Go Bowling Ford Fusion and hopefully we can get out of here tomorrow with a good run.”

