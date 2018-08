Team Penske Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Report – Watkins Glen

Team Penske Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Report

Track: Watkins Glen International

Race: Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: August 4, 2018

________________________________________________

No. 2 Wabash National Ford Fusion – Brad Keselowski

Position: 18th

Time / Speed: 71.196 seconds / 123.883 mph

________________________________________________

No. 12 PPG Ford Fusion – Ryan Blaney

Position: 11th

Time / Speed: 70.951 seconds / 124.311 mph

________________________________________________

No. 21 Menards/Sylvania Ford Fusion – Paul Menard

Position: 14th

Time / Speed: 71.146 seconds / 123.970 mph

________________________________________________

No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Fusion – Joey Logano

Position: 6th

Time / Speed: 70.721 seconds / 124.715 mph

________________________________________________

Fastest Time: 70.260 seconds (No. 11 – Denny Hamlin)

Coverage: Live coverage of the Go Bowling at The Glen begins Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR.

