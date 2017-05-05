In the world of sports, there are few as competitive and as exciting as racing. It’s an umbrella term for a whole plethora of different sports – and they’re all living up to their potential in their own special way. Take bike racing for example, with its adrenaline filled counterpart being superbike racing. For those interested, it’d be essential to read up on super bike racing rules, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

A lot has been going on in the world of sports racing in general, and slowly but surely overall attention has been growing and growing. Even those sports with a relatively high barrier to entry are gaining more and more traction – alongside the future of sports racing with drones! There’s a lot to be excited about as the growing popularity of racing sports continues.

The rise of the long-distance adventure bike race

Of course, long-distance races with bikes aren’t exactly a breath of fresh air. As a matter of fact, these types of races have been with us for more than a century, like the early editions of the venerable Tour de France. It’s certainly seen its share of ups and downs, with some of its more well-known renditions finally closing down after almost a century of sports racing. However, just like a Phoenix rising from its ashes, long-distance bike riding is experiencing something of a resurgence. The most notable examples would be the Tour Divide, alongside RAAM (Race Across America) and the Trans Am Bike Race.

Thanks to the actions of passionate individuals to help get the word out, long-distance adventure bike racing is feeling very much alive once again. This resurgence will no doubt boost the overall awareness of the sport and will have more and more fans flock to it as time goes on. There’s certainly a lot to be excited about when it comes to long distance racing – and the fact that it’s on a bike is a testament to man’s ability to overcome the odds.

The power of Formula 1

It was mentioned that even sports with a high barrier to entry are experiencing a resurgence – and Formula 1 is certainly a part of that resurgence. The fact that it’s considered one of the more popular sports in the world despite how difficult it can be to actually become a Formula 1 driver is a testament to its far-reaching popularity. Let it be known that over five hundred million people every year tune in to watch the Formula 1 season, and it’s always packed with excitement. It’s already popular, to begin with, but thanks to the rise of sports racing in general, more people are becoming aware of what Formula 1 brings to the table.

Perhaps just like long-distance bike riding, the reason why people are so entranced by this type of sport is because of how difficult it can be. Watching people risk their lives to do what they love is inspiring no matter how you look at it. Whereas with long-distance biking it’s about breaking the limits, with Formula 1 it’s about the perfect line, and how one mistake could prove fatal.

The future of sports racing

With the advent of video games, sports racing has become more relevant than ever. People who would otherwise be unable to try their favorite sport have the opportunity to do so in video games; which eventually transformed into drone racing. It might still be a very young sport but it has gained an incredible following, with each and every one dedicated to improving the sport’s popularity.

The Drone Racing League, in particular, does their best to organize as well as host races all over the globe, making the best use of current tech to achieve their goals. This is all possible thanks to the advent of eSports as well, which allows those who are skilled at video games to compete with others for huge prices. Considering the fact that eSports are incredibly popular now is a foreshadowing of the popularity that the Drone Racing League will amass as the years go by. Soon there will be more like the Drone Racing League around, and you’re going to see a full-blown global competition before long.

It would be remiss not to talk about superbike racing

Superbike racing is basically normal bike racing times a hundred thousand. These superbikes are motorcycles outfitted with the best that technology can offer – giving them optimal braking, optimal cornering, and breakneck speeds. When it comes to the superbike they spare no expense in ensuring that it will reach incredible speeds while still having a great amount of control. Comfort, as well as fuel usage, is out of the window as far as the superbikes go. This has resulted in heart-stopping action that can be considered at the forefront of the rise of sports racing in general.

It isn’t a sport for the faint of heart, and you’ll clearly see why when you see these superbikes in action. Just like Formula 1 racing, the smallest mistake could lead to disastrous consequences which is why superbikes are built to withstand as much as they can while not sacrificing cornering prowess. Superbike racing isn’t necessarily a new sport, but it isn’t all that old either – with its premier championship series running since 1988. With any luck, it’ll continue to make headlines and the superbikes will continue to be improved upon to increase the safety – and excitement – of the sport.

To conclude, racing sports, in general, are reaching their zenith as far as popularity is concerned. It seems as though the need for speed has overtaken the world, and you’ll be seeing much more of the aforementioned racing sports as time goes along. Drone racing and eSports, in particular, will eventually rise to prominence and truly live up to its potential. It’s an exciting time for racing sports fans everywhere, as the popularity continues to grow and grow with no signs of stopping at all.

