CHEVY MENCS AT WATKINS GLEN: Chase Elliott Winner Quick Quotes

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 SUNENERGY1 CAMARO ZL1 – Race Winner

WHAT WAS YOUR EMOTION DURING THOSE FINAL FEW LAPS WHEN THE NO. 78 (MARTIN TRUEX, JR.) WAS TRYING TO CATCH YOU?

‘Holy cow! What a thrill! I don’t know what to say. I’m just so thrilled and so emotional. There’s so much relief you know; it’s been working on three years and I hadn’t won a one and came here with a good opportunity today. I was able to get it done. But, just thanks to all the fans. I hope all my buddies are ready to get rowdy tonight because it’s going to be a good one.”

WHAT DID YOUR DAD (BILL ELLIOTT) SAY TO YOU AFTER THE CHECKERED FLAG AND WHAT DID HE SAY TO YOU DURING THE RACE?

“He was really just spotting and doing kind of the normal spotter deal. And he was pretty encouraging those last couple of laps, which was certainly helpful and I was able to get it done.”

WERE YOU WORRIED ABOUT THE NO. 78 AND THE MISTAKE IN TURN 1? WERE YOU THINKING, OH, I’VE GIVEN IT AWAY?

“Yeah, I started to wheel hop. I knocked it out of gear to not spin out and luckily had a big enough gap where he couldn’t get me. But, what a day.”

YOU MENTIONED THESE FANS. THEY ALL STOOD UP WHEN YOU WON. THEY CHEERED SO LOUDLY

“That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen and I just want you all to know that. And, I am very grateful. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Let’s go get some more.”

