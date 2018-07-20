CHEVY MENCS AT WATKINS GLEN: Jim Campbell Quote on Hendrick Motorsports 250th Victory

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

GOBOWLING AT THE GLEN

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

TEAM CHEVY POST RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

AUGUST 5, 2018

“On behalf of everyone at Chevrolet, I am extremely pleased to congratulate Rick and the entire Hendrick Motorsports family on this tremendous accomplishment of 250 race wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President, Performance Vehicles, and Motorsports. “This major milestone is the result of years of passion, persistence, and teamwork to get the job done. We are especially proud of the fact that all 250 wins have been in Chevrolet race cars. Rick’s passion for the brand and dedication to putting Chevrolet in Victory Lane has been relentless. As a key partner and respected friend, we salute you.”

