Brian France arrested for DWI and possession of controlled substance

Tweet RICHMOND, Va. - APRIL 30: NASCAR Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brian France speaks with the media during a press conference prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway on April 30, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France was arrested for drunk driving and illegal possession of Oxycodone, according to Sag Harbor Village Police.

France was pulled over last night in Suffolk County after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Main Street. During the traffic stop, the officer suspected he was intoxicated and conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed. Upon further inspection, he was found in criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested and held overnight and was released this morning from the custody of the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court.

NASCAR issued the following statement on France’s arrest: “We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information. We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

France has operated as the Chairman and CEO of NASCAR since 2003.

Brian France Sag Harbor, New York official arrest release. pic.twitter.com/sEbavAvzMe — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) August 6, 2018

