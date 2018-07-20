Heads Up! Fewer than 30 Reserved Infield RV Spots Remain for NASCAR Playoff Doubleheader Weekend, Oct. 12-14

TALLADEGA, Ala. – The anticipation is growing for Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoff doubleheader weekend, Oct. 12-14, and the most coveted real estate in motorsports is filling up fast in the iconic infield. Officials at NASCAR’s most competitive track announced today that fewer than 30 reserved RV camping spots remain.

Fans are encouraged to call 855-518-RACE (7223) to reserve their space, or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com\camping. The doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend features the “wildcard” 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event, the second race (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs, as well as the pivotal Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event. It will serve as the final race in the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs, where the field of eligible title contenders will be cut from eight to six at the checkered flag.

The infield provides an incredible social atmosphere that features the Friday Night “Big One on the Blvd.” driver/fan event where some of the top stars of the sport parade down the world-famous Talladega Blvd. before overseeing fan competitions, as well as the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert.

Areas that have a few remaining RV spots include: GECKO Frontrunner’s Club I (a prime area inside Turn 4), Finish Line RV II(located past the start-finish line near Turn 1) and GEICO Grounds Green (a perfect spot to catch the on-track action inside Turns 3 & 4). There are also reserved areas in the infield for tent/car camping, and they are located in the following: GEICO Grounds Blue (located close to Turns 1 and 2) and GEICO Grounds Yellow (near Turn 3).

“We have sold out our RV infield parking spaces for the last seven consecutive NASCAR event weekends,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “And, it continues to happen earlier and earlier. The notorious infield is a great place to be for our social activities and is exemplary throughout sports. We encourage fans to reserve their spots now while spaces still remain. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to enjoy the best racing and experience on the planet.”

The weekend kicks off on Friday with time trials for the Talladega 250 and then gets into high gear on Saturday with the drop of the green flag for the Talladega 250 (noon CDT) followed by Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at 3:35 p.m. CDT. Kids 12 and younger get in FREE both Friday (as part of FREE Friday) and Saturday.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s most competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders, and teachers and educators. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd., home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, recently announced Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Garage Fan Zone Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October of 2019. Fans can learn more about the project by visiting www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ transformation. The iconic track, which opened in 1969, will also celebrate its 50th Anniversary next year.

