NASCAR Weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Features a Strong Contingent of Ohio Drivers and Crew

Matt Tifft, a native of nearby Hinckley, Ohio, will be making his second start on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn permanent road course in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. On Thursday, he gets the honor to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cleveland Indians game, then Tifft will race the No. 2 Fanatics / Cleveland Indians Chevrolet adorned with a special Indians livery design during the race weekend.

“Throwing out the first pitch at the Cleveland Indians game on August 9th is honestly like a dream come true for me. I grew up and Indians fan and have had season tickets for the past 15 years. Some of my best memories are from when my dad and I would go to every possible game we could,” said Tifft, racing for the legendary Richard Childress Racing. “I never thought I’d have the chance to do something like this. This experience will be really special to me and kind of nerve-wracking! I’ve never done anything like this before, and I want to do a good job for them. Then to have them riding along on the upper quarter panels of my No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro with me all weekend at my home track, it means a lot.”

Matt Tifft missed most of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to remove a glioma found on his brain when he was receiving treatment for a separate back injury. Racing in front of his friends and family in his home state makes it an even greater event for Tifft.

Tifft continued, “Every time I get in my No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro is special to me since recovering from my brain tumor surgery. The doctors initially had told me I would never drive again, so every race since coming back is special. Last year was my first time racing at Mid-Ohio despite growing up just 35 minutes away, and it was a special weekend for me. Having all my friends and family out at the track who supported me when I went through my fight with the brain tumor now supporting my racing career feels great. I really enjoyed this track last year and hope to have another great weekend there this year.”

Kaulig Racing, owned by Northeast Ohio entrepreneur Matt Kaulig who was born in Columbus, raised in Cincinnati, moved to Chicago, then was a star quarterback at the University of Akron, fields the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro entry for Ryan Truex. Austin Cindric, a rookie driving the defending race winner No. 22 Ford for Team Penske, also has Mid-Ohio roots and is the grandson of Jim Trueman, the late former owner of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the 1980s.