Truex Jr. Out to Prove Recent Michigan Race a Fluke
by Official Release On Tue, Aug. 07, 2018
DENVER, Colo. (Aug. 7, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. doesn’t have to make amends. He is the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, who continues to be one of the top drivers this season. He is also coming off a stalwart runner-up finish in Sunday’s Watkins Glen International road race.
But when it comes to Sunday’s race at the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway (MIS), Truex and the Denver-based Furniture Row Racing team feel they have something to prove after a subpar performance in the rain-shortened June race at MIS with a qualifying effort of 17th and finishing position of 18th.
“We didn’t win at Michigan last year, but felt we had the best car in both of the races there,” Truex recalled. “We went back there in early summer and we were looking for a win, but things sure turned upside down for us in a hurry.
“We had a mechanical issue which hampered my ability to control the car the way I needed to. So it was kind of a weird weekend. Michigan has been a good track for us and to struggle the way we did was uncharacteristic. I think we have a handle on the problem and look forward to going there and competing like we used to.”
When asked about what it will take to be successful at Michigan, Truex feels there’s no wiggle room when it comes to the car setup.
“The place is so big and fast,” Truex noted. “If you’re off just a little bit, it feels like a lot and you can really struggle. It’s a difficult track that takes a lot to get around there — horsepower, aerodynamics, setup, you name it. You have to be almost perfect. Hopefully we can go there and have a good run with our 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota.”
Truex dominated the only other 2-mile track on the circuit by winning with a 15-second margin in March at the Fontana, Calif. venue.
The Southern California victory was the first of four wins for Truex this season. He also has four runner-up results and 15 top-five finishes.
“Right now it’s about getting as many playoff bonus points as we can,” Truex said. “The playoffs are right around the corner and it would be nice to have a (points) cushion as we did last year.”
After 22 races Truex ranks third in both driver and playoff points. His average finish of 9.1 is slightly better than his average finish of 9.4 for the 36-race 2017 season.
In 25 career starts at MIS, Truex has claimed six top fives, nine top 10s and 207 laps led. His career average start/finish is: 14.0/15.5.
No. 78 Over-the-Wall Crew, 2018
Front-tire changer
Josh Leslie, Mount Clemens, Mich.
Front-tire carrier
Josh Shipplett, Winder, Ga.
Rear-tire changer
Lee Cunningham, Lake River, IL
Jack Man
Eric Groen, Sioux Center, Iowa
Gasman
Brian Dheel, Norton, Ohio
Pit Crew Support
Adam Mosher, Fort Mill, S.C.
No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Road Crew, 2018
President
Joe Garone, Denver, Colo.
Crew Chief
Cole Pearn, London, Ontario, Canada
Car Chief
Blake Harris, Maypearl, Texas
Ass’t Car Chief
Gary Frost, Romeo, Mich.
Race Engineers
Jeff Curtis, Fairfax Station, Va.
Pete Craik, Melbourne, Australia
Technical Director
James Small, Melbourne, Australia
Engine Tuner
Gregg Huls, Beatrice, Neb.
Engine Builder
Toyota Racing Development (TRD)
Spotter
Clayton Hughes, Thomasville, N.C.
Shock Specialist
Nick Kerlin, Old Fort, Ohio
Tire Specialist
Tommy DiBlasi, Annapolis, Md.
Front-End Mechanic
Nino Venezia, Philadelphia
Rear-End Mechanic
Rob Fairweather, Westbrookville, N.Y.
IT Support
Eric Cragun, Pleasant View, Utah
Transportation
Chuck Lemay, DeKalb, IL, Barry Huston, Bloomingdale, Mich., Roy Miller, Elkridge, Md., Mike Clementson, Cambridge, Md., Jon Adkins, Hickory, N.C.