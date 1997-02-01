Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Michigan/Mid-Ohio
by Official Release On Tue, Aug. 07, 2018
Roush Fenway Heads to the Irish Hills, Buckeye State in Split Weekend
Roush Fenway Racing heads back to that 8-Mile road and the home of Ford for the second time in 2018 as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) gets set for its 400-mile event Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) heads to the Buckeye State and the land of the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend for its second road course race in as many weeks at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)
Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, August 12, 2018 | 2:30 p.m. ET
NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90
· Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion
· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Saturday, August 11, 2018 | 3 p.m. ET
NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90
· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang
· Chase Briscoe, No. 60 Ford Performance Mustang
Home Sweet Home
Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and Roush Fenway Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 23 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.
I Said Welcome to Detroit City
In 207 MENCS starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-fives and 101 top-10 finishes with 2,452 laps led. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.
Roush vs. Everybody Else
Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the MENCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the MENCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.
Consistency in the Motor City
Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the MENCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. Roush Fenway has recorded 56 top-fives, 101 top-10s and has an average finish of 14.2 at the two-mile oval.
Tale of the Tape – Mid-Oho
Roush Fenway has recorded one win, two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes in 12 previous starts at Mid-Ohio. Roush Fenway has completed all but 27 (97%) of laps run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 2.258-Mile road course.
Buescher Earns First Xfinity Win at Mid-Ohio
Chris Buescher scored his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series victory in the 2014 event at Mid-Ohio. Buescher, who started from the fifth position, paced the field for the final 25 laps to earn the first victory for himself and Roush Fenway at the track.
Xfinity Racing on the Road
In 103 Xfinity starts on road courses, Roush Fenway has four wins, 18 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes and two poles. Former driver Carl Edwards recorded three victories (Montreal – 2009, Road America – 2010, Watkins Glen – 2012), while Buescher earned the fourth at Mid-Ohio in 2014.
Driver Ryan Reed’s Birthday Weekend
Driver Ryan Reed will celebrate his birthday this weekend, turning 25 on Sunday after Saturday’s Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio.
Point Standings Entering Michigan/Mid-Ohio
MENCS
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 62 points outside the final transfer spot in the playoffs, trailing Alex Bowman. The No. 88, No. 17 and No. 21 are battling for the final spot with just four races left before the playoffs begin.
The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 29th in owner points. Bayne is 31st in driver standings, while Kenseth is 32nd.
NXS
Ryan Reed checks in 11th in the Xfinity standings with six races remaining until the playoffs.
The No. 60 car, split between Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, is 21st in owner points.
Roush Fenway Michigan Wins
1990-2 Martin Cup
1993-2 Martin Cup
1993 Martin NXS
1995 Martin NXS
1997-2 Martin Cup
1998 Burton NXS
1998-1 Martin Cup
1999 Biffle Truck
2000 Biffle Truck
2002-1 KensethCup
2003-1 Busch Cup
2004-2 Biffle Cup
2005-1 Biffle Cup
2006-2 Kenseth Cup
2007-1 Edwards Cup
2007 Kvapil Truck
2008-2 Edwards Cup
2008 Edwards NXS
2008 Darnell Truck
2009 Braun Truck
2011 Edwards NXS
2012-2 Biffle Cup
2013-1 Biffle Cup
By the Numbers at Michigan International Speedway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
207 13 56 101 4 39460 2452 18.2 14.2 78920
59 5 27 37 4 6459 703 11.7 12.1 12918
21 5 8 12 1 2021 260 10.9 11.3 4042
287 23 91 150 9 47940 3415 16.3 13.6 95880
Roush Fenway Mid-Ohio Wins
2014 Buescher NXS
By the Numbers at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
12 1 2 6 1 956 55 12.2 13.4 2158.6