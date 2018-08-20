JJL Motorsports welcomes returning marketing partner and new partner for upcoming Bristol Truck Series race

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. – Set to continue their impressive presence on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) tour, JJL Motorsports officials announced today that the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show (WONG) presented by Parker FiberNet will return as the team’s primary marketing partner for Jesse Little at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Thurs., Aug. 17.

Noted as North Georgia’s No. 1 fall family event, the seventh annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show returns October 13-14 at Rome’s Russell Regional Airport.

The air show will feature an elite lineup of world-class military and civilian performers, static aircraft displays and premium infield camping.

The U.S. Air Force. F-22 Raptor and A-10 Thunderbolt demonstration teams are featured performers and will serve as co-headliners for the two-day event.

JJL Motorsports and WONG paired for the second Truck Series race of the season at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, where the NASCAR Next alumnus contended for the win – before a late race restart in overtime shuffled the second-generation driver through the field – before soldiering back to an impressive eighth-place result.

“I’m very excited to have the support of the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show at Bristol Motor Speedway in a couple weeks,” said Little. “The speed and finesse of air shows is something that I can easily match to racing in NASCAR. I’m an adrenaline junkie, so I’m excited about having the chance to work with their great staff again.”

In addition to Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, JJL Motorsports also welcomes the Visit Kingsport campaign who will serve as an associate marketing partner for the 16th Truck Series race of the season.

Because of its legendary hospitality and first-rate amenities, popular attractions and visitor accommodations, Kingsport is perfect venue for any occasion.

“It’s great to have the support of a local organization like Visit Kingsport,” added Little. “It’s a town where there’s a lot of community events and attractions and always does their share to promote the Bristol NASCAR weekends. We’re excited to have them aboard.”

Little and his JJL Motorsports plan to be active on their social media channels leading up to Bristol, including offering free tickets to the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show and more.

In addition to Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, and Visit Kingsport (Tennessee), G-FORCE Transmission and Gears, Performance Friction Brakes, Penske Shocks and Racing Electronics will all serve as associate marketing partners for Bristol.

The UNOH 200 is set for Thurs., Aug. 16 with coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90. Event coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. (ET).

