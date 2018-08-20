GMS Racing NXS Mid-Ohio Preview

Spencer Gallagher, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Mid-Ohio Stats

1 start, Best Finish: 36th (2017)

Notes:

-Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 212; This chassis will be raced for the first time this season.

Quote:

“I am really excited about racing at Mid-Ohio this weekend and to be back with my GMS Racing team. Last year my day ended early after getting caught up in a wreck on lap 51 so hopefully we will have some better luck this year. This Xfinity team had a strong showing at Watkins Glen last weekend with AJ (Almendinger). It would be great if we can collect another great road-course finish and continue to prove that we are capable of running up front with the big teams.”

