Ryan Reed – Mid-Ohio Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Mid-Ohio

Ryan Reed has competed at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

2014 – His rookie season, Reed finished 12th after starting 28th.

2015 – Reed finished 22nd after starting 17th and getting caught up in an incident while battling for the ninth position with 11 laps to go.

2016 – Reed finished 11th after starting eighth and running in the top 10 for the majority of the race.

2017 – Reed qualified fourth, but late in the race a wreck unfolded in front of him and with nowhere to go his day was cut short 18 laps short of the finish. Ryan Reed was credited with a 33rd-place finish.

Birthday Boy

Reed will celebrate his 25th birthday on Sunday, August 12th.

Reed on Mid-Ohio

“We’ve been really good at Mid-Ohio and have had some speed when it rained a few years ago, and also when it’s been dry. We’ve had some good qualifying results too. Taking care of our race car will be the biggest thing. The track is really narrow and there are a lot of tight sections, it’s easy to get yourself in trouble. It’s on me to take care of my stuff to be there at the end. It’s easy to get aggressive and get frustrated in the middle part of the race especially on a tight track like that. I just need to lean on my experience.”

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

