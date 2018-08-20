Chase Briscoe – Mid-Ohio Advance

Team: No. 60 Ford Performance Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

ADVANCE NOTES

Briscoe on Mid-Ohio

“Mid-Ohio, at the beginning of the year, wasn’t one I was looking forward to, truthfully, but Ford has had me running a lot of road course stuff this year and I feel way more confident and actually really excited to go there. Of all the road course tracks I’ve been to this year Mid-Ohio is where I felt the most comfortable and probably had the most speed. I don’t think I’m going to be the fastest guy there, but I do feel like I’ll be much more competitive than I anticipated at the beginning of the year.”

Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford

Mid-Ohio is the seventh of 12 races for Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date EVENT 60 24-Feb Atlanta Briscoe 7-Apr Texas Briscoe 20-Apr Richmond Briscoe 2-Jun Pocono Briscoe 30-Jun Chicago Briscoe 28-Jul Iowa Briscoe 11-Aug Mid Ohio Briscoe 17-Aug Bristol Briscoe 8-Sep Indianapolis Briscoe 15-Sep Las Vegas Briscoe 6-Oct Dover Briscoe 17-Nov Homestead Briscoe

