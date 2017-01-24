HLN News Anchor and Country Music Recording Artist Robin Meade To Sing National Anthem at Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (May 20, 2013) – Robin Meade, host of HLN’s “Morning Express with Robin Meade” has been added to a star-studded lineup that will join the largest Memorial Day weekend celebration in the country at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday.

Meade, who is also a New York Times best-selling author and emerging country artist, will kick off the ultimate test of man and machine – NASCAR’s only 600 mile contest – by performing the national anthem. Her lastest album “Count on Me” is set to be released June 12. The longtime news anchor will also make an appearance earlier in the day at a special celebration luncheon to honor up to 10,000 active military and family members at zMAX Dragway as part of the speedway’s weekend-long “Welcome Home Our Troops” salute to the military.

In 2009, Meade’s first book, “Morning Sunshine! How to Radiate Confidence and Feel It Too,” was an instant New York Times bestseller. Before joining CNN Headline News in 2001, Meade anchored mornings and weekends at NBC’s local affiliate in Chicago, WMAQ, after stops as morning and noon anchor at WSVN in Miami, Fla. and WCMH in Columbus, Ohio. Meade’s first job in broadcasting came at WMFD in Mansfield, Ohio. She leaped to Cleveland’s WJW the same year she was Miss Ohio.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend include HISTORY’s Rick Dale, of “American Restoration;” decorated veteran and No. 1 best-selling author Lt. Col. Oliver North; and Papa John’s founder, John Schnatter. In addition, country music megastar and NBC’s newest “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice” winner, Trace Adkins, will perform a free concert for all Coca-Cola 600 ticket holders on Friday, May 24.

Fans can get two frontstretch tickets to the Coca-Cola 600, with the best views of the world’s largest HDTV and all the action on pit road, for just $99 when they purchase online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by phone at 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

Keep up with all the latest news from the speedway by liking Charlotte Motor Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/charlottemotorspeedway or following on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cltmotorspdwy.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **