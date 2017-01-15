Guess the Daytona 500 winner and collect up to a $50 eGift card Win $25 or $50 eGift card!

All you have to do is guess the correct Daytona 500 winner. The contest begins on January 15, 2017 and ends on February 25, 2017 at midnight. All entries must be submitted by then. No late entries will be accepted!



The winner of the *Amazon.com eGift card will be drawn in a random drawing from all of the correct answers on February 26, 2017. Also if you are the winner and you are a SpeedwayMedia.com $50 total) eGift card.



*The Sponsor of this Campaign is SpeedwayMedia.com and is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Amazon.com. All you have to do is guess the correct Daytona 500 winner. The contest begins on January 15, 2017 and ends on February 25, 2017 at midnight. All entries must be submitted by then. No late entries will be accepted!The winner of the *Amazon.com eGift card will be drawn in a random drawing from all of the correct answers on February 26, 2017. Also if you are the winner and you are a SpeedwayMedia.com Facebook Twitter , or Instagram follower, you will receive an additional $25 (eGift card.*The Sponsor of this Campaign is SpeedwayMedia.com and is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Amazon.com. Q. Guess the Daytona 500 winner (Enter the drivers name) A. Your Details Your Name* Your Email* To receive the additional $25, you must be a Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram follower. Please enter your info below for verification purposes ONLY! Twitter Name (If applicable) Facebook (If applicable) Instagram (If applicable) You must agree to our Terms & Conditions

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Eligibility: This Campaign is open only to those who sign up at the SpeedwayMedia.com contest page and who are 18 of age or older as of the date of entry. The Campaign is only open to legal residents of the United States and is void where prohibited by law. Employees of SpeedwayMedia.com its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and suppliers, (collectively the “Employees”), and immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of Employees are not eligible to participate in the Campaign. The Campaign is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

2. Agreement to Rules: By participating, the Contestant (“You”) agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and You represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, You agree to accept the decisions SpeedwayMedia.com as final and binding as it relates to the content of this Campaign.

3. Campaign Period: Entries will be accepted online starting on (start date, time, and time zone listed on the contest page) and ending (end date, time, and time zone listed on the contest page). All online entries must be received by (end date, time, and time zone listed on the contest page).

4. How to Enter: The Campaign must be entered by submitting an entry using the online form provided at SpeedwayMedia.com. The entry must fulfill all Campaign requirements, as specified, to be eligible to win a prize. Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of SpeedwayMedia.com Optional verbiage to include: You may enter only once. You must provide the information requested. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If You use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of SpeedwayMedia.com.

5. Prizes: The Winner(s) of the Campaign (the “Winner”) will receive (the prize listed on the contest at its approximate retail value). Actual/appraised value may differ at time of prize award. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by SpeedwayMedia.com. No cash or other prize substitution shall be permitted except at SpeedwayMedia.com discretion. The prize is nontransferable. Any and all prize-related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes, shall be the sole responsibility of Winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by Winner is permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for SpeedwayMedia.com to use Winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

6. Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Winner Selection and Notification: Winner will be selected by a random drawing under the supervision of SpeedwayMedia.com. Winner will be notified by email within five (5) days following selection of Winner. SpeedwayMedia.com shall have no liability for Winner’s failure to receive notices due to spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for Winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If Winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within 10 days from the time award notification was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and release as required, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate Winner selected. Receipt by Winner of the prize offered in this Campaign is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY WINNER (AT SPEEDWAYMEDIA’S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE CAMPAIGN, AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

8. Rights Granted by You: By entering this content (e.g., email, photo, video, text, etc.), You understand and agree that SpeedwayMedia.com, anyone acting on behalf of SpeedwayMedia.com, and SpeedwayMedia.com’s licensees, successors, and assigns, shall have the right, where permitted by law, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use in any media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity and throughout the World, without limitation, your entry, name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image, statements about the Campaign, and biographical information for news, publicity, information, trade, advertising, public relations, and promotional purposes. without any further compensation, notice, review, or consent. Optional verbiage for Contests: By entering this content, You represent and warrant that your entry is an original work of authorship, and does not violate any third party’s proprietary or intellectual property rights. If your entry infringes upon the intellectual property right of another, You will be disqualified at the sole discretion of SpeedwayMedia.com. If the content of your entry is claimed to constitute infringement of any proprietary or intellectual proprietary rights of any third party, You shall, at your sole expense, defend or settle against such claims. You shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless SpeedwayMedia.com from and against any suit, proceeding, claims, liability, loss, damage, costs or expense, which SpeedwayMedia.com may incur, suffer, or be required to pay arising out of such infringement or suspected infringement of any third party’s right.

9. Terms & Conditions: SpeedwayMedia.com reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Campaign should virus, bug, non-authorized human intervention, fraud, or other cause beyond SpeedwayMedia.com’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Campaign. In such case, SpeedwayMedia.com may select the Winner from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by SpeedwayMedia.com. SpeedwayMedia.com reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Campaign or website or violates these Terms & Conditions. SpeedwayMedia.com has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Campaign, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to: multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by Campaign rules; or the use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means for entering. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Campaign may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such attempt be made, [your company name] reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

10. Limitation of Liability: By entering, You agree to release and hold harmless SpeedwayMedia.com and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) such entrant’s participation in the Campaign and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.

11. Disputes: THIS Campaign IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE UNITES STATES AND VIRGINIA, WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this Campaign, participant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Campaign, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in [your state/province] having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances shall participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorney’s fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this Campaign). Participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

12. Privacy Policy: Information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on the SpeedwayMedia.com website. To read the Privacy Policy, click here.

13. Winners List: To obtain a copy of the Winner’s name or a copy of these Official Rules, email your request to: contests@speedwaymedia.com.

14. Sponsor: The Sponsor of the Campaign is SpeedwayMedia.com.

15. Facebook: If you use Facebook to communicate or administer a contest or sweepstakes, include the following: The Campaign hosted by SpeedwayMedia.com is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook.

16. Twitter: If you use Twitter to communicate or administer a contest or sweepstakes, include the following: The Campaign hosted by SpeedwayMedia.com is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Twitter.

17. Instagram: If you use Instagram to communicate or administer a contest or sweepstakes, include the following: The Campaign hosted by SpeedwayMedia.com is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram.