Brandon Jones set to compete for four races with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

By Briar Starr
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and last week’s winner at Phoenix Raceway, Brandon Jones, is set to return to Kyle Busch Motorsports to compete in four Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races this season.

Jones’ schedule will open at Iowa Speedway on June 12. He then will compete at Pocono Raceway on June 27, Kentucky Speedway July 9 and his final race will be at Martinsville Speedway on October 30. During the four-race span, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will have sponsorship by Barracuda Pumps, DuPont Air Filtration, Delta Faucet Company and Magick Woods. As always, Jones will have Menards as the associate sponsor for those races as well.

Jones has had limited success in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series. He made his first series start at the age of 16 in 2013, where he competed in three races that year. The best finish of that year for Jones was 19th at Martinsville. However, the first outing with Kyle Busch Motorsports was May of 2018 when he started 13th and finished ninth. Jones has yet to grab a win in the Truck Series, but came close to doing so by finishing second twice, which came last year at Chicago and at Phoenix last fall.

Because of his success last year in the series, Jones wanted to come back for another round of races.

“After ending last year in the Truck Series on such a high note with almost winning Phoenix, it gives me great confidence to come back and compete at KBM,” Jones said. “Based on the tracks that we have scheduled, I feel that my chances are very strong to put the No. 51 Tundra in victory lane at all of them and check off my first truck win in the 2020 season. I am pumped to have Danny Stockman as my crew chief since we have worked together in the past and have had multiple successful runs in my early years in the XFINITY series. And, I feel that running a limited truck schedule with KBM helps have dialogue with Kyle on a weekly basis.

“The main reason we are participating in the selected truck schedule is so that I can have some on-track laps before getting in the XFINITY car. This will be especially important when we run Martinsville Speedway since the XFINITY series has added that back to the 2020 schedules. I am really excited to have PPA/Dupont and Delta Faucets back on the truck; while pleased to be bringing on two new sponsors to the track, Barracuda Pumps and Magick Woods Vanities. Sponsors play a very important role in our sport and I believe we have a great chance to take them all to victory lane. I especially appreciate my longtime sponsor Menards for supporting me in both the XFINITY and Gander Outdoors Truck Series; I couldn’t do it without them.”

Team-Owner Kyle Busch says Jones has been a special part of building the No. 51 Toyota Tundra team.

“Brandon was an integral part of the 51 team bringing home the owner’s championship last year and we’re excited to have him back in the driver lineup as we try to repeat that feat this year,” owner-driver Kyle Busch said. “He was so close to victory a couple of times last year in the Truck Series and in the XFINITY Series was able to pick up a win late last year and has carried that momentum over to another win and a strong start to the season. We’re looking forward to getting him his first Truck Series victory this year.”

Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

