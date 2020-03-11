Featured Section 2 David Ragan will return to Truck Series for one race at Richmond
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

David Ragan will return to Truck Series for one race at Richmond

By Briar Starr
-

Announced today via DGR-Crosley retired Cup Series star David Ragan will make his return to the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series on Saturday, April 18 at Richmond International Raceway. Ragan is scheduled to drive the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Ford out of the DGR-Crosley stable. This will be the first time since 2006 that Ragan has competed in the Truck Series and will be the first time he’s competed in a Truck at Richmond.

“I’m really looking forward to racing one of DGR-Crosley’s F-150’s at Richmond,” said Ragan. “I’ve been friends with David [Gilliland] for a long time, and I see how much work he’s putting into this team and the success they’ve had early on. They have a shop full of great people and I’m glad that we could make all this happen.”

The last time Ragan raced in a Truck was 2006 at Phoenix, where the Georgia native finished 17th after starting 20th. Ragan notes that this is something he’s planned on ever since retiring from full-time competition last year in the Cup Series.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced in the Truck Series, and I’m incredibly thankful to Select Blinds for supporting me and allowing me to do this,” remarked Ragan. “This is what I wanted to do when I decided to stop racing full-time at the end of last season; I want to race in different series, with different teams. Obviously, we want to be competitive, and I have no doubt that DGR-Crosley will bring me a great truck. Richmond has always been one of my favorite tracks that we race at; hopefully, we can get the folks from Select Blinds another good finish this year and put on a good show for the fans.”

Ragan will carry sponsorship with Select Binds.

NASCAR, iRacing Introduce eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational...

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and iRacing announced today the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, an exhibition esports series featuring many of the sports most talented and popular drivers. The simulation-style showcase will include a cross-section of competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™ and a group of NASCAR dignitaries.
Statement from NASCAR

Official Release - 0
The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd
Brett Moffitt Injured In Motocross Accident

Briar Starr - 0
Among the crazy news and announcements during the last few days due to coronavirus, this one is unrelated to virus going around right now. Announced today by GMS Racing, 2018 Truck Series Champion, Brett Moffitt was injured in a motocross accident this past Saturday.
CMI Motorsports Withdraws From Atlanta Truck Race

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via CMI Motorsports, Team Owner Ray Ciccarelli will be withdrawing from the Atlanta Truck Series race scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon.
Statement from NASCAR

Official Release - 0
“At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”
Weekend schedule for Atlanta – Racing postponed

Angela Campbell - 0
Update from NASCAR: DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 13,...
