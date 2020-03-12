NASCAR Track News Statement from Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive VP and GM Brandon Hutchison

Statement from Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive VP and GM Brandon Hutchison

By Official Release
-

“In sixty years of NASCAR history at Atlanta, this might be the most unusual circumstance we’ve ever encountered. Our fans and their health and safety are always our top priority, and the decision to race without them was made after much discussion with NASCAR and consultation with our public health officials.

Ticketholders for this weekend’s events will receive a full credit to return to next year’s race, or they can use their credit at any other Speedway Motorsports NASCAR event in 2020 or 2021. We truly regret how things turned out for our fans and hope each person who planned to be here will tune in for a great show on television. I know the NASCAR drivers want that as well. We look forward to hosting our fans during our NASCAR weekend in 2021.

Fans with further questions can call our ticket office at 770-946-4211.”

