Weekend schedule for Atlanta – Racing postponed

Update from NASCAR:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 13, 2020) – “NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

All three national series head to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a weekend of competition. Brad Keselowski has won two of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at the 1.54-mile track (2019,2017) and finished second in 2018.

Christopher Bell, who currently competes in the Cup Series, won last year’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta but is not entered in this weekend’s race. Kyle Busch won the 2019 Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race and will compete in Saturday’s event.

After Busch scored his 57th career victory last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there was the usual uproar about Busch competing in a lower series. This prompted Kevin Harvick to offer a $50,000 bounty for any full-time Cup Series driver who could beat Busch in one of his four remaining Truck Series races. RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis responded by matching Harvick’s bounty, for a total payout of $100,000. This weekend at Atlanta, Chase Elliott will try to collect the bounty.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 13

1:35 p.m.- 2:25 p.m.: Truck Series first practice – Stream on NASCAR.com

2:35 p.m.- 3:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice – FS1

3:35 p.m.- 4:25 p.m.: Cup Series first practice – FS1

4:32 p.m.- 4:57 p.m.: Truck Series final practice – FS1

5:02 p.m.- 5:27 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice – FS1

5:35 p.m.-6:25 p.m.: Cup Series final practice – FS1

Saturday, March 14

10:05 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – FS1

11:05 AM Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – FS1

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – FS1/PRN

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Vet Tix/Camping World 200 race (Stages 30/60/130 Laps = 200.02 Miles) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Echo Park 250 race (Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles) – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, March 15

2 p.m.: Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race (Stages 105/210/325 Laps = 500.5 Miles) – FOX/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio