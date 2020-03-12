Featured Stories Weekend schedule for Atlanta - Racing postponed
Photo by Ted Seminara for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Weekend schedule for Atlanta – Racing postponed

By Angela Campbell
-

Update from NASCAR:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 13, 2020) – “NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

All three national series head to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a weekend of competition. Brad Keselowski has won two of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at the 1.54-mile track (2019,2017) and finished second in 2018.

Christopher Bell, who currently competes in the Cup Series, won last year’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta but is not entered in this weekend’s race. Kyle Busch won the 2019 Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race and will compete in Saturday’s event.

After Busch scored his 57th career victory last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there was the usual uproar about Busch competing in a lower series. This prompted Kevin Harvick to offer a $50,000 bounty for any full-time Cup Series driver who could beat Busch in one of his four remaining Truck Series races. RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis responded by matching Harvick’s bounty, for a total payout of  $100,000. This weekend at Atlanta, Chase Elliott will try to collect the bounty.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 13

1:35 p.m.- 2:25 p.m.: Truck Series first practice – Stream on NASCAR.com

2:35 p.m.- 3:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice – FS1

3:35 p.m.- 4:25 p.m.: Cup Series first practice – FS1

4:32 p.m.- 4:57 p.m.: Truck Series final practice – FS1

5:02 p.m.- 5:27 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice – FS1

5:35 p.m.-6:25 p.m.: Cup Series final practice – FS1

Saturday, March 14

10:05 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – FS1

11:05 AM Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – FS1

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound – Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – FS1/PRN

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Vet Tix/Camping World 200 race (Stages 30/60/130 Laps = 200.02 Miles) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Echo Park 250 race (Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles) – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, March 15

2 p.m.: Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race (Stages 105/210/325 Laps = 500.5 Miles) – FOX/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.

ARCA

Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14.
Read more
Featured Stories

Weekend schedule for Auto Club Speedway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Auto Club Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this weekend. Kyle Busch is the defending Cup Series winner and Cole Custer won last year's Xfinity Series race at the two-mile track.
Read more
Featured Stories

Chase Briscoe wins postponed Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas

Angela Campbell - 0
Chase Briscoe led 89 laps in his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to clinch the Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night.
Read more
Featured Stories

Las Vegas Xfinity race postponed to Sunday

Angela Campbell - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 race has been postponed due to persistent rain Saturday. It will resume Sunday evening about one hour after the completion of the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on FS2.
Read more
Featured Stories

Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

Angela Campbell - 0
The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 is scheduled for Friday night while the Xfinity Series will take center stage Saturday with the Boyd Gaming 300. The NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend's activities with the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon.
Read more

