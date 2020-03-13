NASCAR Track News ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY STATEMENT REGARDING NASCAR RACE WEEKEND POSTPONEMENT

ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY STATEMENT REGARDING NASCAR RACE WEEKEND POSTPONEMENT

By Official Release
-

With the health and safety of fans, staff, competitors, race teams and media our top priority, NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway postponed this weekend’s race activities to a yet-to-be determined future date.

Ticketholders on file may use their March 13-15, 2020 tickets for the postponed event, choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20%, or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price. The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability.

Fans are advised to hold their current tickets and are asked to complete an exchange request form at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com to start the process. Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within 2-3 weeks regarding the status of their request.

“This was a difficult decision to make for our sport, and we regret the uncertainty and inconvenience that has surrounded our race week. In light of these unprecedented circumstances that continue to change quickly, this postponement is a precautionary move that we feel is the best course of action. There is great collaboration within the industry to do what’s best, and we ask for patience amongst our fans as we start the online process for ticket credits or refunds,” said Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We hope our fans support us in this decision and come back even stronger when we are back to racing at AMS.”

Visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com for more information and further updates.

Official Release

