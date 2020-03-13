Statement from NASCAR-Atlanta and Homestead events postponed

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 13, 2020) – “NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”
Statement from NASCAR
“At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”
CHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Team Chevy Advance
Chevrolet is the most successful manufacturer at Atlanta Motor Speedway in NASCAR Cup Series competition with 40 victories in 112 races. The Bowtie brand has also registered 25 pole starts, 190 top-five and 378 top-10 finishes.
Weekend schedule for Atlanta – Racing postponed
NASCAR, iRacing Introduce eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
NASCAR and iRacing announced today the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, an exhibition esports series featuring many of the sports most talented and popular drivers. The simulation-style showcase will include a cross-section of competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™ and a group of NASCAR dignitaries.
2020 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Update
This is an important update to race fans, competitors and all associated with the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio event.
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 500 POSTPONED; TO BE RESCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE
With the health and safety of fans, staff, competitors, race teams and media the top priority, NASCAR and Texas Motor Speedway postponed the March 27-29 race activities to a yet-to-be determined future date.
Statement from NASCAR
The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd
ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY STATEMENT REGARDING NASCAR RACE WEEKEND POSTPONEMENT
With the health and safety of fans, staff, competitors, race teams and media our top priority, NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway postponed this weekend’s race activities to a yet-to-be determined future date.
