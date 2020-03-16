Brett Moffitt Injured In Motocross Accident

Among the crazy news and announcements during the last few days due to coronavirus, this one is unrelated to virus going around right now. Announced today by GMS Racing, 2018 Truck Series Champion, Brett Moffitt was injured in a motocross accident this past Saturday.

“GMS Racing No. 23 driver Brett Moffitt is recovering from surgery following an accident Saturday on a motocross bike in which he suffered a fracture in both of his legs. Moffitt is in very good spirits and his doctors expect a full recovery. Rehabilitation is estimate to take up to six to eight weeks. GMS Racing wishes Moffitt a full and speedy recovery and looks forward to his return.”

Currently in 2020, Moffitt has a best finish of 13th which occurred at Daytona in the season opener. As for his career with GMS Racing including 2019, he has four wins, 13 top fives and 17 top-10 finishes along with three poles and 452 laps led. Moffitt finished third in the final points standings and had an average finish of 8.8.