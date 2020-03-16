Other Series Racing NHRA Suspends 2020 season for 30 days

NHRA Suspends 2020 season for 30 days

By Briar Starr
-

NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) has announced today that they will be temporarily suspending their season for 30 days. This announcement comes with the coronavirus outbreak and the CDC recommended eight-week ban for all events that are greater than 50 or more people. At this time, it will mean the DENSO Auto Parts NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas is postponed. That race will be rescheduled for a later date. Below is the official NHRA statement.

“At this time, we are suspending all NHRA drag racing for thirty days in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This suspension includes events at all NHRA-owned tracks and any NHRA-sanctioned events such as the NHRA Mello Yellow Drag Racing Series and the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. We intend at this time to resume the original schedule on April 17-19 in Houston, and continue thereafter, subject to developments in the interim. The spring Las Vegas event is postponed with new dates TBD. Please go to LVMS.com for information if you have purchased tickets for the postponed event.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, to listen to experts, and to be transparent as to when we believe we will able to resume racing.

“We made this decision with heavy hearts as we see the effects this pandemic is having on the world, the country and our NHRA family. We believe this is the right decision since social distancing and reducing gatherings of people has been recommended as one of the most effective ways to protect everyone in the long run.”

“We are all in this complicated, uncertain and rapidly changing situation together, and we encourage everyone to look out for each other. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones. We encourage you to consult www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html for information and updates.”

“We look forward to the time when we all come together again in person to celebrate the most extreme sport on the planet. Though we will have to be physically apart we encourage you to stay connected with the community through NHRA.com, and all of our social channels, on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. NHRA.TV and National DRAGSTER will continue to deliver drag racing content for you.” 

