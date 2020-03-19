Featured Section 2 Formula 1 postpones more races due to Coronavirus/Update-Monaco Grand Prix canceled

Formula 1 postpones more races due to Coronavirus/Update-Monaco Grand Prix canceled

By Briar Starr
-

Like everything else in this world, almost all events are either getting canceled or postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While Formula 1 made the decision last week not to race at Australia and for the few races following Australia, more news came today as F1 announced they are postponing three additional races in reaction to the virus. Those races are the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Grand Premio De Espana, and one of the most prestigious races of them all, the Monaco Grand Prix that was scheduled for late May.

“Formula 1, the FIA and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the traveling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.”

Originally, these races were supposed to be run in May, but now those races will be scheduled for a later date. Should the Coronavirus wind down or get under control and the travel ban is lifted, Formula 1’s season will most likely start in June at Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, depending on where the other races will fall in the schedule.

With these races being postponed, Formula 1 officials have decided to move the summer shutdown as they look at scheduling those races later this year. Obviously, we will find out more details in the days to come on what the the 2020 season will look like.

Update – After this writing, F1 announced earlier this afternoon that the Monaco Grand Prix is now canceled. It’s the first time since 1954 that a race will not be held at Monaco.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

NASCAR, iRacing Introduce eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational...

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and iRacing announced today the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, an exhibition esports series featuring many of the sports most talented and popular drivers. The simulation-style showcase will include a cross-section of competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™ and a group of NASCAR dignitaries.
Read more
Other Series Racing

2020 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio...

Official Release - 0
This is an important update to race fans, competitors and all associated with the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio event.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Statement from NASCAR

Official Release - 0
The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd
Read more
Other Series Racing

NHRA Suspends 2020 season for 30 days

Briar Starr - 0
NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) has announced today that they will be temporarily suspending their season for 30 days.
Read more
Featured Section 2

CMI Motorsports Withdraws From Atlanta Truck Race

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via CMI Motorsports, Team Owner Ray Ciccarelli will be withdrawing from the Atlanta Truck Series race scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon.
Read more
Other Series Racing

NHRA Gatornationals Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via NHRA Series Officials is the postponement of the Florida Gatornationals due to the the ongoing Coronavirus.
Read more
Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck Series News

Brett Moffitt Injured In Motocross Accident

Briar Starr - 0
Among the crazy news and announcements during the last few days due to coronavirus, this one is unrelated to virus going around right now. Announced today by GMS Racing, 2018 Truck Series Champion, Brett Moffitt was injured in a motocross accident this past Saturday.
Read more
Other Series Racing

NHRA Suspends 2020 season for 30 days

Briar Starr - 0
NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) has announced today that they will be temporarily suspending their season for 30 days.
Read more
Featured Section 2

CMI Motorsports Withdraws From Atlanta Truck Race

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via CMI Motorsports, Team Owner Ray Ciccarelli will be withdrawing from the Atlanta Truck Series race scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon.
Read more
Other Series Racing

NHRA Gatornationals Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via NHRA Series Officials is the postponement of the Florida Gatornationals due to the the ongoing Coronavirus.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Preview-Atlanta/The Bounty Part 1

Briar Starr - 0
The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series returns to on-track action this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Section 2

NASCAR, iRacing Introduce eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and iRacing announced today the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, an exhibition esports series featuring many of the sports most talented and popular drivers. The simulation-style showcase will include a cross-section of competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™ and a group of NASCAR dignitaries.
Read more
Other Series Racing

2020 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Update

Official Release - 0
This is an important update to race fans, competitors and all associated with the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio event.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Statement from NASCAR

Official Release - 0
The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd
Read more
Other Series Racing

NHRA Suspends 2020 season for 30 days

Briar Starr - 0
NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) has announced today that they will be temporarily suspending their season for 30 days.
Read more
Featured Section 2

CMI Motorsports Withdraws From Atlanta Truck Race

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via CMI Motorsports, Team Owner Ray Ciccarelli will be withdrawing from the Atlanta Truck Series race scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon.
Read more
Previous articleFOX Sports to televise eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational opener on FS1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com