Formula 1 postpones more races due to Coronavirus/Update-Monaco Grand Prix canceled

Like everything else in this world, almost all events are either getting canceled or postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While Formula 1 made the decision last week not to race at Australia and for the few races following Australia, more news came today as F1 announced they are postponing three additional races in reaction to the virus. Those races are the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Grand Premio De Espana, and one of the most prestigious races of them all, the Monaco Grand Prix that was scheduled for late May.



“Formula 1, the FIA and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the traveling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.”

Originally, these races were supposed to be run in May, but now those races will be scheduled for a later date. Should the Coronavirus wind down or get under control and the travel ban is lifted, Formula 1’s season will most likely start in June at Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, depending on where the other races will fall in the schedule.

With these races being postponed, Formula 1 officials have decided to move the summer shutdown as they look at scheduling those races later this year. Obviously, we will find out more details in the days to come on what the the 2020 season will look like.

Update – After this writing, F1 announced earlier this afternoon that the Monaco Grand Prix is now canceled. It’s the first time since 1954 that a race will not be held at Monaco.