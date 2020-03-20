NASCAR Cup PR eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Roush Fenway Advance

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Roush Fenway Advance

By Official Release
-

Teams: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang & No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang
Drivers: Ross Chastain (No. 6) & Chris Buescher (No. 17)
Twitter: @RoushFenway, @Roush6Team, @17RoushTeam
Hashtag: #ProInvitationalSeries

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Sunday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, FOX Sports App

ADVANCE NOTES

Event Details

· Titled FOX NASCAR iRACING, the 90-minute, simulation style eSports program includes a cross-section of competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and a group of NASCAR dignitaries.

· FS1 and the FOX Sports App will carry all of Sunday’s action from the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

· Ross Chastain will run Sunday’s race from his iRacing rig at his home, while Chris Buescher will use a customized rig from Roush Fenway’s campus in Concord, NC.

Buescher at Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Buescher has six career NASCAR starts at Homestead-Miami, including four in the Cup Series. His best finish came in the season finale last year, where he drove the No. 37 machine to a 16th-place finish.

· In two Xfinity races at the 1.5-mile track, Buescher earned finishes of fifth (2014) and 11th (2015) in the No. 60 for Jack Roush.

Chastain at Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Chastain enters Sunday’s action with 13 career NASCAR starts on the 1.5-mile Homestead pavement, including two in the Cup Series.

· In Xfinity Series action, the Melon Man has a best finish of 14th, which came back in 2014 in the No. 10 car.

· Chastain’s best career result at Homestead came in the Truck Series just last season, where he drove the No. 45 entry to a fourth-place run, just missing the series championship.

On the eCar
Keeping true to their on-track Roush Fenway Racing schemes, both Buescher and Chastain will run their respective partner colors in Sunday’s iRacing event at Homestead. Buescher will carry longtime No. 17 team partner Fastenal aboard his Ford Mustang, while Chastain will run the bright orange and yellow Oscar Mayer scheme.

NASCAR/iRacing History
NASCAR and iRacing have an unprecedented history in the esports space, currently in the 11th season of the longest-running officially sanctioned esports racing series, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. It features 40 of the best sim racers in the world competing for more than $300,000, one of the richest payouts in esports racing competition.

Roush Fenway’s 2020 lineup includes Nathan Lyon, driver of the No. 6 and a native of St. Louis Missouri, and Kollin Keister, driver of the No. 17, who hails from Frostburg, Maryland.

Roush Fenway Gaming Familiar with Homestead
Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway is the site of Roush Fenway Gaming’s 2019 Coca-Cola iRacing Series Championship, where Zack Novak drove the No. 6 Ford to the series title and claimed the $40,000 top prize.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


