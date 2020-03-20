Why shop the Largest Ford Dealership In Canada

Nowadays, a car is almost a basic need. This is because it enables you to travel from one place to another at your own convenience without having to go through the delays and congestion that awaits those who use public transportation. The other advantage is that you can always sell your car when you need liquid cash or use it as collateral for securing a loan from a financial institution. As a motorist, you can buy a car from a private seller or a dealership in Canada. While buying a car from an individual seems easy, it comes with so many shortcomings that are hard to predict in the first instance. Continue reading below to learn why you should consider buying your new ride from an established dealership.

1. Clean Cars

When you buy a car from a reputable dealership such as Windsor Ford, you can be 100 percent sure that the vehicle has a clean record. Keep in mind that there are some people that will not hesitate in selling you cars that were stolen from their original owners. Such sellers usually tamper with the details of the cars before disposing them to unsuspecting buyers. In case you are caught with such a vehicle, you risk going to jail for handling stolen assets. And that’s not all. The same dubious traders are capable of selling you a car that was previously written off by an insurance company. You can avoid all these unforeseen risks by ensuring that you acquire your car from a registered dealership. The cars that are sold by such dealers have clean documentation because they are normally sourced directly from the manufacturers.

2. Wide Variety of Cars

The problem of shopping from individual stores is that they will try to persuade you to buy what they have in their yard even when it’s certain that it doesn’t meet your needs. The reason why they do this is because they lack a wide pool of cars. But when you walk into a car dealership, you will realize that they stock so many models such that you can’t run out of options. In fact, they have a car for everyone. The other advantage is that they offer free advice so that you can make an informed purchase. They will first ask you questions that will help them find out what you need the car for and then recommend an ideal model. For instance, if you need a car that you can use for delivering stuff to your customers, they can recommend a pickup truck. And if you need a family car, they will advise you to invest in a station wagon or an SUV.

3. Offer Trade-Ins and Financing

Private sellers can never accept a trade-in. If you don’t understand what trade-in means, it’s basically an instance when you take your old car to the seller and get a new model at a much lesser amount. For instance, if your old model is worth $10,000 but the new car costs $30.000, it means you will only part ways with $20,000. Such an arrangement comes in handy when you are short of funds. In addition to that, car dealerships are usually considerate enough to allow you to acquire a vehicle through a loan. The good thing is that you won’t even tarmac to find a lender because they usually have a long list of banks that they partner with.

