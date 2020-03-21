NASCAR Cup PR Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Race 'FilterTime' Car in Inaugural iRacing eNASCAR Pro...

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Race ‘FilterTime’ Car in Inaugural iRacing eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series Event Sunday

By Official Release
Social Distancing Efforts Has NASCAR Engaging & Entertaining Fans In Exciting Way

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2020 (Newswire.com) – The highly anticipated eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series kicks off Sunday (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX Sports app). It will feature a full 35-car line-up of NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers. They will compete for no purse but instead pure competition at iRacing’s virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR and iRacing announced Tuesday the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, an exhibition eSports series featuring many of the sport’s most talented drivers.

Among the most popular will be Dale Earnhardt Jr., who announced Friday he will be racing for FilterTime™, a home subscription air filter company in which he is part owner with fellow retired NASCAR driver Blake Koch.

“FilterTime is thrilled to have our co-owner Dale Jr. racing the FilterTime #8 Chevrolet in the eNASCAR race this Sunday,” said Koch, FilterTime’s founder and CEO. “When I stopped racing myself and started this company, I never dreamed I would be able to see the FilterTime.com logo on a car driven by Dale Earnhardt Jr. on national television. Most importantly in these difficult times of social distancing and concern across the globe, we are excited to be a part of a unique experience that breathes life into these difficult times. Ironically, FilterTime home air filter subscription service does a similar thing by delivering air filters to our customers across the nation without having to leave the comfort of their homes.”

FOX NASCAR broadcasters Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds will call the action. The live broadcast will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX Sports app.

About FilterTime™

FilterTime™ was founded in 2017, a leading air filter subscription service via the web that allows you to choose your air filter and how often you want it delivered – without ever having to go through the hassle again. Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the FilterTime™ organization as co-owner in 2018. For more information, visit: www.FilterTime.com

