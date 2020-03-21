eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Coverage Resources and News & Notes – Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Next Race: Dixie Vodka 150

The Place: Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

The Date: Sunday, March 23

The Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 and FOX Sports App

Distance: 100 Laps

Background on Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 150

While NASCAR’s on-track activity has been postponed through the weekend of May 3rd to align with CDC guidance, drivers and fans are turning to the virtual world to get their racing fix.

NASCAR and iRacing collaborated to create the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – a sim racing exhibition format featuring some of the biggest names in the sport – which kicks off this weekend at iRacing’s virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Dixie Vodka 150. The brick-and-mortar track in Miami was originally scheduled to host this weekend’s “real” NASCAR national series action.

The broadcast on FS1 and the FOX Sports app will feature FOX NASCAR broadcasters Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds calling the action. They will be complimented by Clint Bowyer serving as the in-car analyst while competing from a simulator in the FOX NASCAR Charlotte studio.

Dixie Vodka and The NASCAR Foundation to support families in Miami

In conjunction with their sponsorship of the first race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, Dixie Vodka is donating $10,000 to The NASCAR Foundation – which is centralizing charitable donations in the NASCAR industry to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Supporting our local communities, from buying from local vendors to linking up with regional nonprofits, has been part of our DNA since day one,” Grain & Barrel CEO and Dixie Vodka creator Matti Anttila said. “Never has that been more critical than in the crisis we all find ourselves in today. For that reason, we didn’t think twice about linking up with The NASCAR Foundation to help bring vital resources to feed the children South Florida, assisting those most in need in and around the home of the Dixie Vodka 400 and now, virtually, the Dixie Vodka 150. Working together as a sport and as a country I know we can overcome the enormous challenge we are facing today.”

Their donation, and those of drivers such as Denny Hamlin – who pledged, on Twitter, to donate $100 for every lap led and $5,000 if he wins the race – will be earmarked to assist Miami-area residents.

The NASCAR Foundation is working with Feed the Children to help families in the Miami area. Donations may be made at: NASCARFoundation.org/response.

Donations will be used to provide food staples, personal care items and educational materials for children as local schools close in the face of pandemic.

Tim Dugger to perform virtual pre-race concert for Dixie Vodka 150

Curb Records recording artist Tim Dugger will perform a virtual pre-race concert before the Dixie Vodka 150 as part of the opening race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

The first ever virtual pre-race concert will stream on Facebook.com/NASCAR and Twitter.com/NASCAR on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, and be hosted by Alex Weaver, NASCAR.com’s digital host. The show will include a performance by Dugger and a visit from NASCAR driver, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

What is iRacing?

iRacing is the world’s premier motorsports racing simulation. iRacing puts you in the driver’s seat by allowing members to experience one of the most competitive forms of motorsports: virtual racing. iRacing is a fun, inexpensive and highly competitive way for race fans and gamers to experience the head-to-head challenges usually reserved for professional racers.

Statistical Notes

A wide range of drivers with various experience both at Homestead-Miami Speedway and in iRacing will be contending in this Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 150 to open up the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Below is a list of anticipated participants, their statistics, and career highlights, for the opening race of the series. Please note, the participant list is subject to change.

Note on iRacing stats below:

The stats are cumulative lifetime stats for each driver in public oval events in stock car disciplines (ranging from top-level Cup cars to Legends) on iRacing. It doesn’t include stats from private leagues.

Anthony Alfredo

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

His lone race at Miami came last year in the Gander Trucks, when he started 24th and finished 32nd.

Made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut earlier this year at Auto Club Speedway, finishing sixth.

Alfredo ran 13 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races in 2019, posting two top-10 finishes at 1.5-mile tracks (Charlotte, Chicago).

iRacing Stats

100 starts, 7 wins, 36 top fives and 7 poles

Justin Allgaier

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 7 Jr. Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 10 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His top-10 finishes at Miami in the Xfinity Series came in 2016 (sixth) and 2018 (seventh).

His NASCAR national series track debut at Miami came in 2008, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, racing for Team Penske.

In 2019, Allgaier made his fourth consecutive appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, and third Championship 4 in the four years of the format.

In 2018, won the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season championship.

Overall iRacing Stats

31 starts, 1 win, 9 top fives and 3 poles

Christopher Bell

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 96 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami was a runner-up in the Gander Trucks in 2017. He also had a fifth-place finish in the Xfinity Series in 2019.

Bell made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Gander Trucks in 2015.

In 2019, Bell won a NASCAR Xfinity Series career-high eight races after setting the rookie single season Xfinity Series wins record with seven victories in 2018.

In 2017, he won the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship and captured five race wins along the way.

Overall iRacing Stats

1026 starts, 237 wins, 556 top fives and 132 poles

Clint Bowyer

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 14 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 8 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 start, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami was a runner-up in the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Bowyer made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Xfinity Series in 2004.

In 2019, Bowyer qualified for the Playoffs on points and finished ninth in the series standings.

Bowyer was the runner-up for the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

He won the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series. (10 NASCAR Cup Series, eight NASCAR Xfinity Series, 14 Gander Trucks wins)

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Chase Briscoe

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 1 top fives, 1 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami came in 2017, when he finished sixth in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series final standings after winning the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

That win also marked Briscoe’s NASCAR national series debut at Miami.

He won his third NASCAR Xfinity Series race earlier this season, taking the checkered at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In 2019, Briscoe tallied one win (Iowa) while qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

In 2016, he won the ARCA Menards Series championship in his first full season in the series.

Overall iRacing Stats

1917 starts, 299 wins, 812 top fives and 203 poles

Chris Buescher

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami was a fifth-place effort in 2014 in the Xfinity Series.

Buescher made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Xfinity Series in 2014.

Buescher joined Roush-Fenway Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

In 2016, he won first NASCAR Cup Series race (Pocono-2) in his rookie season; first driver since Joey Logano (2009) to accomplish the feat.

One of three drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history to make the Playoffs in their rookie season, joining Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2015.

Was the 2012 ARCA Menards Series champion.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Harrison Burton

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami was a 10th-place effort in 2019 in the Xfinity Series.

Burton made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Xfinity Series in 2018.

Won his first career NASCAR national series race earlier this year, winning in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway. This marks his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

In 2019, Burton made his Xfinity Series debut competing in nine races for Joe Gibbs Racing.

In 2016, he made his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Overall iRacing Stats

14 starts, 5 wins, 8 top fives and 4 poles

Kurt Busch

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 19 starts, 1 win, 4 top fives, 7 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series:

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2000 in both the Cup Series and Gander Trucks. He finished 19th in the Cup race and ninth in the Gander Truck race

Got his first Cup Series win at the track in 2002

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Kyle Busch

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 15 starts, 2 wins, 5 top fives, 8 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 9 starts, 2 wins, 7 top fives, 7 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 8 starts, 2 wins, 6 top fives, 7 top 10s

Highlights:

Busch’s two NASCAR Cup Series wins at Miami came in 2015 and 2019, both en route to his pair of series titles.

His Xfinity Series wins at the track came in 2009 and 2010. His Gander Trucks wins were in 2010 and 2013.

Busch made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Xfinity Series in 2004.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, also won championship in 2015. One of two (Jimmie Johnson) active drivers with multiple Cup championships.

Has made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs the last five consecutive seasons.

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2009.

In 2010, set all-time single-season record with 24 victories across NASCAR’s three national series.

Currently has most all-time NASCAR national series wins with 208 (56 Cup, 96 Xfinity, 57 Gander Trucks).

Record seven-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner champion (2010, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17 and ‘19) and one driver championship (2015).

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

William Byron

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

His lone Gander Trucks race at Miami resulted in a win in 2016.

Byron made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Gander Trucks in 2016.

Earned first career Playoff berth in 2019, finishing a career-high 11th in final standings.

Won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award; becoming just the second driver all-time to win Rookie of the Year honors in all three NASCAR national series; joining Erik Jones.

Won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award.

Won the 2016 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner championship for Kyle Busch Motorsports and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award, setting a series rookie record with seven victories.

Won the 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award.

Overall iRacing Stats

76 starts, 17 wins, 36 top fives and 5 poles

Landon Cassill

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 89 Shepherd Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 10 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami was 15th in 2019 in the Xfinity Series.

Cassill made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2010.

In 2014, he scored a NASCAR Cup Series career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega-2

In 2010, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan

In 2008, he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year award

Overall iRacing Stats

42 starts, 4 wins, 25 top fives and 2 poles

Ross Chastain

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 3 top 10s

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami was fourth in 2019 in the Gander Trucks

Chastain made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Gander Trucks in 2011

This year, he has filled in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series for three races

In 2019, he completed 19 races in the Xfinity Series and posted a win at Daytona with Kaulig Racing

In 2018, he made the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs and won his first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway racing for Chip Ganassi Racing

In 2011, he made his NASCAR national series debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Lucas Oil Raceway

Overall iRacing Stats

537 starts, 67 wins, 196 top fives and 64 poles

Austin Cindric

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 22 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

His best finishes at the track were fifth in the 2017 in the Gander Trucks and 2018 in the Xfinity Series

Made his national series track debut in 2017 in the Gander Trucks and finished fifth

Got his first NASCAR national series win in 2019 at Watkins Glen International and then went on to win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course the next week

His first and only win in the Gander Trucks was in 2017 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

2019 marked his fist full season with Team Penske in the Xfinity Series

Overall iRacing Stats

10 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 0 poles

Matt DiBenedetto

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2014 in the Xfinity Series, finishing 38th

Got his best finish at Miami in the Cup Series in 2019 (20th)

Notched his first career top-five finish in 2019 at Sonoma Raceway

Signed with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2020 season after racing for Leavine Family Racing in 2019

His two career-best finishes were runner-up in Bristol Moor Speedway in 2019 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020

His best finish in the Xfinity Series was in 2010 at Iowa Speedway, where he finished ninth

Overall iRacing Stats

310 starts, 77 wins, 2014 top fives, 29 poles

Austin Dillon

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 1 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10, 1 pole

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2010 and started from the pole position

In 2019, Dillon got his best track finish of eighth place at Miami in the Cup Series

In 2015, he finished runner-up at Homestead in the Xfinity Series

Got his first Cup Series win in 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Won the 2018 Daytona 500

Won the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award n 2012

Is the 2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion as well as the Most Popular Driver

Won rookie of the year honors in Gander Trucks in 2010

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Current Series/Occupation: Retired NASCAR Cup Series Driver, NBC Sports Analyst

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 17 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 1997 and finished 13th

In 1999, he finished runner-up in the Xfinity Series, marking his best track finish

His best track finish in the Cup Series was in 2013, finishing third

Made his debut as an NBC broadcaster in 2018

Retired from full-time racing at the end of 2017

His first NASCAR national series win was in 1998 at Texas Motor Speedway for the Gander Trucks

In 2000, he got his first Cup Series win, also at Texas Motor Speedway in his first full season in the series

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for 15 straight years (2003-2017)

Won the 1998 and 1999 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

In 1999, won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award

Team owner of Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, collecting 47 wins since 2005

Overall iRacing Stats

89 starts, 11 wins, 43 top fives, 18 poles

Chase Elliott

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2014 in the Xfinity Series and went on to win the championship the same year

In 2017, he got his best finish at the track in the Cup Series, finishing fifth

Got his first Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International in 2018, then went on to win two more times that season (Dover-2, Kanas-2)

Won three races in 2019 including the Charlotte Road Course

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for the last two years (2018, 2019)

Won the Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award in 2016

Won Gander Trucks Most Popular Driver Award in 2015

2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion and won rookie of the year and most popular driver in the same year

Overall iRacing Stats

255 starts, 36 wins, 107 top fives, 31 poles

Stewart Friesen

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 52 Halmar-Friesen Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s, 1 pole

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2016

In 2018, he got his best track finish of fourth place

Got his first pole at the track in 2019 and went on to finish 11th

Grabbed his first career win at Eldora Speedway in 2019 and made his way into the Playoffs and Championship 4

His second win came at Phoenix Raceway during the Playoffs

Finished fourth in the standings in 2019, a career best

During the offseason, Halmar-Friesen Racing made the switch from Chevrolet to Toyota

Overall iRacing Stats

96 starts, 9 wins, 34 top fives, 10 poles

Justin Haley

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2017 starting seventh and finishing ninth in the Gander Trucks

In his first Xfinity Series start at the track in 2019, he started eighth and finished 33rd

Got his best track finish of eighth in 2018 in the Gander Trucks

Has made four Cup Series starts and won the 2019 summer Daytona race

2019 marked his first full season in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing

His best finish in the Xfinity Series was runner-up at Daytona-2 in 2019

He made the Playoffs in 2019 but was eliminated in the Round of 8

Overall iRacing Stats

370 starts, 32 wins, 140 top fives, 20 poles

Denny Hamlin

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 15 starts, 2 wins, 4 top fives, 10 top 10s, 4 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2011 in the Gander Trucks and finished runner-up

His best finish at the track in the Xfinity Series was in 2004, finishing fourth

Got his first win at the track in the Cup Series in 2009, followed by another win in 2013

Won Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award in 2006

Has 38 Cup Series wins to his name and the first came in 2006 at Pocono Raceway

He has 162 top fives, 261 top 10s and 33 poles in the Cup Series

2019 was a career-best season for him, winning six races and making it to the Championship 4

Won the Daytona 500 three times (2016, 2019, 2020)

Is already in the Playoffs this season with his season-opening win at Daytona

Overall iRacing Stats

163 starts, 30 wins, 74 top fives, 31 poles

Timmy Hill

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2011 in the Xfinity Series and finished 21st

Made his first start in the Cup Series at the track in 2018, finishing 37th

Is currently racing in all three NASCAR national series

Finished third in the 2020 Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona, his career-best finish

Made his Cup Series debut in 2012 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Owner of Hill Motorsports, fielding the No. 56 Chevrolet in the Gander Trucks

Overall iRacing Stats

1,675 starts, 673 wins, 1,203 top fives, 456 poles

Jesse Iwuji

Current Series/Occupation: United States Naval Officer, Part-Time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Driver

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has made seven career starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

He is a part-time driver as well as a United States Naval Officer

Made his first start in the Gander Truck at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in 2018

Got a career-best finish of 17th at Texas Motor Speedway in 2019

Overall iRacing Stats

692 starts, 16 wins, 188 top fives, 9 poles

Brad Keselowski

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 12 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, 2 wins, 4 top fives, 5 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2005 finishing 22nd

First win at the track was in 2011 in the Xfinity Series and he went on to win again in 2013

Got back-to-back third-place finishes in the Cup Series in 2014 and 2015 at Homestead

Has 30 wins to his name with 116 top fives, 188 top 10s and 17 pole awards in the Cup Series

His first Cup Series win came in his second Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway in 2009

Won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship for Team Penske

Won the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship and won the Most Popular Driver Award three years in a row (2008-2010)

Made his national series debut in the Gander Trucks in 2004

Overall iRacing Stats

31 starts, 7 wins, 19 top fives, 3 poles

Parker Kligerman

Current Series/Occupation: NBC Sports TV Analyst and part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 1 start (2013) – started 30th and finished 25th

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 1 pole, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Posted a track best finish of seventh in the Gander Trucks (2012) and the Xfinity Series (2013) at Homestead.

Has made at least one start in all three NASCAR national series at Homestead.

Made his first NASCAR national series start at Homestead in the Xfinity Series in 2009.

Kligerman has a pair of wins in the Gander Trucks, both at Talladega (2012, 2017).

Overall iRacing Stats

414 starts, 57 wins, 189 top fives and 11 poles

Bobby Labonte

Current Series/Occupation: 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 14 starts, 1 win, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Labonte’s win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Miami came in 2003.

Made his first NASCAR national series start at Homestead in the Xfinity Series in 1996. He started from the pole and finished second.

Labonte was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. He joins his brother, Terry, with the prestigious honor.

He won the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Labonte has 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series and one Gander Trucks win.

He is one of 27 drivers to have a win in all three of NASCAR’s national series.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Kyle Larson

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 7 starts, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 1 win (2015), 3 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Won at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015.

Has made at least one start in all three NASCAR national series at Homestead.

Made his first NASCAR national series start at Homestead in the Gander Trucks in 2012.

He has made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs four consecutive seasons (2016-2019).

Larson won a career-best four NASCAR Cup Series races in 2017.

2014 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year and 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2012 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion and Rookie of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

303 starts, 57 wins, 143 top fives and 27 poles

Joey Logano

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 22 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 11 starts, 1 win (2018), 1 pole (2012), 4 top fives, 6 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 2 poles, 1 top five, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series championship by winning the season finale race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Has posted poles and top fives in both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Made his first NASCAR national series start at Homestead in the Xfinity Series in 2008.

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup pole on March 19, 2010, at Bristol.

Won 2009 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year, the youngest-ever winner of the award.

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup race on June 28, 2009, at New Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on June 14, 2008, at Kentucky.

Overall iRacing Stats

11 starts, two wins, three top fives and four poles

Ty Majeski

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start (2017) – started 9th and finished 10th

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Posted a top-10 finish in his NASCAR national series track debut at Homestead (2017).

Made his NASCAR national series track debut in the Xfinity Series in 2017.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,199 starts, 914 wins, 1,035 top fives and 1,014 poles

Michael McDowell

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 10 starts, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, best finish of 32nd (2007)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Posted a track-best finish of 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead in 2016.

Made his NASCAR national series track debut in the Xfinity Series at Homestead in 2007.

McDowell is entering his 13th season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Finished a career-best 26th in the 2017 and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2016 at Road America.

Overall iRacing Stats

100 starts, 25 wins, 45 top fives and 25 poles

John Hunter Nemechek

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 1 start (2019) – started 30th and finished 23rd

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Finished runner-up at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Gander Trucks in 2015.

Has made at least one start in all three NASCAR national series at Homestead.

Made his first NASCAR national series start at Homestead in the Gander Trucks in 2015.

Nemechek is entering his first fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series

Earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2018 at Kansas while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Won his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015, driving for NEMCO Motorsports and has tallied six wins in the series.

Overall iRacing Stats

288 starts, 29 wins, 97 top fives and 37 poles

Ryan Preece

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts, best finish of 25th in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Posted a track-best finish of fifth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead in 2017.

Made his NASCAR national series track debut in the Xfinity Series at Homestead in 2014.

Finished runner-up in 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Won first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa in 2017.

In 2013, he was the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, youngest champion in series history.

Overall iRacing Stats

251 starts, 42 wins, 102 top fives and 14 poles

Garrett Smithley

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, best finish of 24th in 2017

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start (2015), started 29th and finished 28th

Highlights:

Posted a track-best finish of 24th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2017.

Made his NASCAR national series track debut at Homestead in the Gander Trucks in 2015.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,225 starts, 146 wins, 535 top fives and 130 poles

Myatt Snider

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, best finish of 12th in 2017

Highlights:

Posted a track-best finish of 12th in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2017.

Made his NASCAR national series track debut at Homestead in the Gander Trucks in 2017.

In 2019, Snider raced full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, and earned a best finish of second two times, along with one pole award.

Won 2018 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors and finished the season ninth in the championship points driving for ThorSport Racing.

In 2016, he made his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Phoenix Raceway.

Overall iRacing Stats

227 starts, 17 wins, 66 top fives and 9 poles

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts, best finish of 15th in 2017

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Finished runner-up at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Xfinity Series in 2011.

Made his first NASCAR national series start at Homestead in the Xfinity Series in 2010.

Captured first two NASCAR Cup Series wins in 2017 (Talladega-1, Daytona-2),

2013 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2011, 2012).

2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

64 starts, 6 wins, 26 top fives and 1 pole

Ryan Truex

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, best finish of 15th in 2018

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 1 top five

Highlights:

Posted a track-best finish of fourth in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2017.

Made his NASCAR national series track debut at Homestead in the Xfinity Series in 2012.

Overall iRacing Stats

145 starts, 35 wins, 80 top fives and 31 poles

Bubba Wallace

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts, best finish of 21st in 2018

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 1 win (2014)

Highlights:

Won the 2014 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Has made at least one start in all three NASCAR national series at Homestead.

Made his first NASCAR national series start at Homestead in the Gander Trucks in 2013.

In 2018, Wallace finished in the second place in the Daytona 500 – the highest finish by a NASCAR Cup Series rookie to date. It was also the best finish by an African-American driver in the Daytona 500.

Made NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs in 2016, finishing 11th in the driver standings.

Won his first NASCAR national series race in the Gander Trucks at Martinsville in 2013 and became the first African-American to win a NASCAR national touring series event since 1963.

Overall iRacing Stats

105 starts, 29 wins, 43 top fives and 32 poles