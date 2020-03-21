FedEx Racing Express Facts – Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Virtual Race Info:

Race: eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event

Date/Time: Sunday, March 22/1:30 p.m. ET

Race Distance: 100 laps/150 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Banking: 18-20 degrees

Express Notes:

New Series: With the on-track action of the NASCAR Cup Series postponed for the next several weeks, Denny Hamlin is among the drivers slated to compete in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a simulation-style eSports program, with the inaugural event on Sunday, March 22, at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Press Kit: Download the 2020 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Hamlin Conversation – Virtual Homestead:

How much will this Sunday’s iRace feel like real racing?

“The simulators are pretty realistic. We’ve all used them to help ourselves improve on some of the tracks and road courses over the years. It will feel just like I’m turning laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway.”

Obviously, a virtual race doesn’t replace on-track racing, but do you feel like this will help boost the mood of race fans?

“We sure hope so. You can’t replace the real thing, but fans will still be able to sit down and watch a race on TV on Sunday afternoon. The cars will all look realistic. I’ll be racing my FedEx Express Toyota, which looks just like the real race car. And even though it’s a virtual race, I’ll still be proud to represent FedEx. They’ve got nearly half a million team members working hard right now to keep critical shipments moving in a challenging time.”