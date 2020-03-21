NASCAR Cup PR FedEx Racing Express Facts – Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Official Release
-

Denny Hamlin
#11 FedEx Express Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing

Virtual Race Info:
Race: eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event
Date/Time: Sunday, March 22/1:30 p.m. ET
Race Distance: 100 laps/150 miles
Track Shape: Oval
Track Length: 1.5 miles
Banking: 18-20 degrees

Express Notes:

New Series: With the on-track action of the NASCAR Cup Series postponed for the next several weeks, Denny Hamlin is among the drivers slated to compete in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a simulation-style eSports program, with the inaugural event on Sunday, March 22, at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Press Kit: Download the 2020 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Hamlin Conversation – Virtual Homestead:

How much will this Sunday’s iRace feel like real racing?

“The simulators are pretty realistic. We’ve all used them to help ourselves improve on some of the tracks and road courses over the years. It will feel just like I’m turning laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway.”

Obviously, a virtual race doesn’t replace on-track racing, but do you feel like this will help boost the mood of race fans?

“We sure hope so. You can’t replace the real thing, but fans will still be able to sit down and watch a race on TV on Sunday afternoon. The cars will all look realistic. I’ll be racing my FedEx Express Toyota, which looks just like the real race car. And even though it’s a virtual race, I’ll still be proud to represent FedEx. They’ve got nearly half a million team members working hard right now to keep critical shipments moving in a challenging time.”

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Roush...

Official Release - 0
itled FOX NASCAR iRACING, the 90-minute, simulation style eSports program includes a cross-section of competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and a group of NASCAR dignitaries.
Read more
Featured Stories

Statement from NASCAR-Atlanta and Homestead events postponed

Official Release - 0
NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Team Chevy Advance

Official Release - 0
Chevrolet is the most successful manufacturer at Atlanta Motor Speedway in NASCAR Cup Series competition with 40 victories in 112 races. The Bowtie brand has also registered 25 pole starts, 190 top-five and 378 top-10 finishes.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott's expectations and improvements going to his home track: “We started off there and I thought 2016 went really good. That was kind of my first 1.5-mile with the No. 24 team at the time and I thought things went really good."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 3.11.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR’s top three series return from the West Coast for races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, while both NHRA and ARCA East are back in action this weekend in Florida.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ryan Newman To Be a Guest on...

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman will travel to New York City to pay a visit to the award-winning Today Show on NBC for an exclusive, sit down interview with show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Roush Fenway Advance

Official Release - 0
itled FOX NASCAR iRACING, the 90-minute, simulation style eSports program includes a cross-section of competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and a group of NASCAR dignitaries.
Read more
News Wire (External Link)

NASCAR Cup Series…. Thirteen Years Ago

Official Release - 0
Since I’m working from home, and a little bored as a result, I went out to the NASCAR Media site to see if I could dig up something interesting…
Read more
Featured Stories

FOX Sports to televise eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational opener on FS1

Official Release - 0
FOX Sports, teaming with NASCAR and iRacing, delivers the first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event Sunday, March 22, at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR, iRacing Introduce eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Official Release - 0
NASCAR and iRacing announced today the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, an exhibition esports series featuring many of the sports most talented and popular drivers. The simulation-style showcase will include a cross-section of competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™ and a group of NASCAR dignitaries.
Read more
Other Series Racing

2020 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Update

Official Release - 0
This is an important update to race fans, competitors and all associated with the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio event.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Roush Fenway Advance

Official Release - 0
itled FOX NASCAR iRACING, the 90-minute, simulation style eSports program includes a cross-section of competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and a group of NASCAR dignitaries.
Read more
Featured Stories

Statement from NASCAR-Atlanta and Homestead events postponed

Official Release - 0
NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Team Chevy Advance

Official Release - 0
Chevrolet is the most successful manufacturer at Atlanta Motor Speedway in NASCAR Cup Series competition with 40 victories in 112 races. The Bowtie brand has also registered 25 pole starts, 190 top-five and 378 top-10 finishes.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott's expectations and improvements going to his home track: “We started off there and I thought 2016 went really good. That was kind of my first 1.5-mile with the No. 24 team at the time and I thought things went really good."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 3.11.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR’s top three series return from the West Coast for races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, while both NHRA and ARCA East are back in action this weekend in Florida.
Read more
Previous articleeNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Roush Fenway Advance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com