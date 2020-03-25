Truck Series PR Spencer Boyd and RichMar Florist Partner to Send Flowers Spreading Cheer

Spencer Boyd and RichMar Florist Partner to Send Flowers Spreading Cheer

By Official Release
-

Concord, NC (March 25, 2020) – As the racing world waits patiently to return safely to the track, Spencer Boyd has teamed up with RichMar Florist for an amazing on and off track partnership. During these times when most of us could use a pick-me-up, Boyd will be sending virtual flowers upon request.

Spencer Boyd elaborated on the unique sponsorship, “There are medical workers that are on the front lines. Countless people in the travel and hospitality industry have been laid off or furloughed. Grocery store workers and suppliers have been working around the clock to keep up with demand. These people and their families need a lot right now so maybe at least I can provide a smile by sending someone some flowers.”

With a collection of photographs from RichMar’s extensive work over the years, Boyd will be taking shout out requests on social media and sending people pictures of tailored floral arrangements. RichMar Florist will also take center stage as a primary sponsor of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado when the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is ready to return.

“We’ve known Spencer for a while now and love his interaction with the fans,” said Jonathan Morrissey Vice President of RichMar Florist. “We know that social media is flooded with mixed messages right now so spreading some cheer will do us all some good and Spencer is the right guy to help do that. We support NASCAR’s decision to postpone the season and look forward to seeing this beautiful paint scheme on the track when the time is right.”

To request Spencer to send virtual flowers to someone that needs them, tag Spencer or RichMar in a social media post on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at the accounts below.

Spencer Boyd
Facebook: SpencerBoydRacingFanPage
Instagram: @SpencerBoydpr
Twitter: @SpencerBoyd

RichMar Florist
Facebook: RichMarFlorist
Instagram: @RichMarFlorist
Twitter: @RichMarFlorist

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series PR

Tanner Gray NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is back in action this weekend after a two-week hiatus. Tanner Gray and his No. 15 Ford Performance team will head to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway for the third race of the Truck Series season.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ryan Truex – Vet Tix Camping World...

Official Release - 0
Ryan Truex on Racing at Atlanta: "I'm very excited to be working with Plan B Sales and their foundation,” said Truex.  “Plan B Sales has done a lot in our sport and local Charlotte community, so I feel very fortunate to be partnered with a company that shares common values.  I can't wait to hit the track for the first time this season and hope to have a strong showing for the 40 team."
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski – Vet Tix Camping World...

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m ready to get back to the track this weekend with this iRacing Chevrolet,” said Majeski.  “We definitely learned a lot at the first intermediate race of the season at Las Vegas, and have implemented some changes to be more competitive this weekend.  This team has been working hard the past few weeks, so I know we will have a strong truck for Saturday’s race.”
Read more
Truck Series PR

Jeb Burton – Vet Tix Camping World...

Official Release - 0
Jeb Burton on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m excited to be back in the Truck Series this weekend,” said Burton.  “I’m appreciative of the support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO, without them this wouldn’t be possible.  Atlanta is a track I really enjoy racing at – I’m looking forward to Saturday’s race.”
Read more
Truck Series

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland ‌ Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval Race: 3...
Read more
Truck Series PR

GMS Racing Gander Trucks Atlanta Preview

Official Release - 0
Sheldon Creed enters Atlanta with a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes, dating back to Homestead-Miami in November.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Section 2

Elite Eight Set in #RoushMadness Search for Greatest RFR Driver

Official Release - 0
The search for the greatest driver in Roush Fenway Racing, according to the fans, is coming down to the wire as the Elite Eight matchups are set, with the tournament culminating on Friday.
Read more
Other Series Racing

2020 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio ﻿Reschedule Update

Official Release - 0
The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announced today that the 2020 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio originally set for May 1-3, 2020, has been rescheduled to Sept. 25-27, 2020.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Speedco Partners with Todd Gilliland for iRacing Event Tuesday Night

Official Release - 0
Speedco, a member of the Love's Family of Companies, will partner with Todd Gilliland for Tuesday night's, The Replacements 100. The race will be streamed live on www.TWITCH.TV/IRACING and be run from the virtual Kansas Speedway using NASCAR Cup Series-style cars.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Eventful Day for Roush Fenway in iRacing #ProInvitationalSeries

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain challenged his No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford for the lead early before going on to finish 14th, while Chris Buescher and the No. 17 Fastenal Ford was caught up in a couple of late-race incidents to finish 28th.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Race ‘FilterTime’ Car in Inaugural iRacing eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series Event Sunday

Official Release - 0
The highly anticipated eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series kicks off Sunday (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX Sports app).
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series PR

Tanner Gray NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is back in action this weekend after a two-week hiatus. Tanner Gray and his No. 15 Ford Performance team will head to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway for the third race of the Truck Series season.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ryan Truex – Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ryan Truex on Racing at Atlanta: "I'm very excited to be working with Plan B Sales and their foundation,” said Truex.  “Plan B Sales has done a lot in our sport and local Charlotte community, so I feel very fortunate to be partnered with a company that shares common values.  I can't wait to hit the track for the first time this season and hope to have a strong showing for the 40 team."
Read more
Truck Series PR

Ty Majeski – Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m ready to get back to the track this weekend with this iRacing Chevrolet,” said Majeski.  “We definitely learned a lot at the first intermediate race of the season at Las Vegas, and have implemented some changes to be more competitive this weekend.  This team has been working hard the past few weeks, so I know we will have a strong truck for Saturday’s race.”
Read more
Truck Series PR

Jeb Burton – Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Jeb Burton on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m excited to be back in the Truck Series this weekend,” said Burton.  “I’m appreciative of the support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO, without them this wouldn’t be possible.  Atlanta is a track I really enjoy racing at – I’m looking forward to Saturday’s race.”
Read more
Truck Series

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland ‌ Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval Race: 3 of 23 Event: Vet Tix Camping World 200 (200 miles, 130...
Read more
Previous articleA Flywheel? What Is A Flywheel? Learn What It Is And Why It Matters
Next articleHow Motorsports Betting is Rapidly Improving

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com