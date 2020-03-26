NASCAR Cup PR FANS CAN WIN BIG DURING SUNDAY'S O'REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 eNASCAR iRACING...

FANS CAN WIN BIG DURING SUNDAY’S O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 eNASCAR iRACING PRO INVITATIONAL SERIES RACE

By Official Release
The eWatch-N-Win contest features prizes awarded to a select number of fans who answer trivia questions throughout the race on TMS Twitter and Facebook pages

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 26, 2020) – Texas Motor Speedway fans won’t be able to join the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 Sunday, but both they and the virtual race’s drivers will have the opportunity to win while glued to their screens.

No Limits, Texas is hosting an eWatch-N-Win event during Sunday’s race at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway challenging fans’ knowledge of The Great American Speedway and its history.

Throughout the race, questions will be posted on the track’s Twitter (@TXMotorSpeedway) and Facebook (@texasmotorspeedway) accounts, and fans will be directed to send their answers to https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/watch-win/.

On Monday after the race, a select number of winners will receive prizes. On Monday after the race, a select number of winners will receive notification of their prizes, including one-of-a-kind Texas Motor Speedway-themed autographed memorabilia.

About Texas Motor Speedway
Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports stadiums in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the world’s largest TV that make it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series as well as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Texas Motor Speedway also holds the distinction of being one of only two motorsports venues in the country to play host to the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series as well the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Since opening in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway has generated an annual economic impact of approximately $300 million to the North Texas region. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

