FANS CAN WIN BIG DURING SUNDAY’S O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 eNASCAR iRACING PRO INVITATIONAL SERIES RACE

The eWatch-N-Win contest features prizes awarded to a select number of fans who answer trivia questions throughout the race on TMS Twitter and Facebook pages

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 26, 2020) – Texas Motor Speedway fans won’t be able to join the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 Sunday, but both they and the virtual race’s drivers will have the opportunity to win while glued to their screens.

No Limits, Texas is hosting an eWatch-N-Win event during Sunday’s race at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway challenging fans’ knowledge of The Great American Speedway and its history.

Throughout the race, questions will be posted on the track’s Twitter (@TXMotorSpeedway) and Facebook (@texasmotorspeedway) accounts, and fans will be directed to send their answers to https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/watch-win/.

On Monday after the race, a select number of winners will receive prizes, including one-of-a-kind Texas Motor Speedway-themed autographed memorabilia.

O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race

Sunday, March 29 at 12:00 p.m. CT

FOX (United States); FS1; FOX Sports Racing (Canada); FOX Sports app

