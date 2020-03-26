NASCAR Cup PR Ford Performance NASCAR: Blaney Getting iRace Ready For Texas Motor Speedway
#12: Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang BodyArmor

Ford Performance NASCAR: Blaney Getting iRace Ready For Texas Motor Speedway

By Official Release
-

RYAN BLANEY GETTING iRACE READY FOR TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Ryan Blaney found himself like many race fans last weekend as he watched the NASCAR debut of iRacing from the grandstands. And while he enjoyed the view, he’s used to being part of the action.

So when Fox Sports hits the airwaves on Sunday from the virtual Texas Motor Speedway, Blaney will be behind the wheel of his familiar No. 12 Ford Mustang.

“I’ve never been a big iRacing person for multiple reasons, but it just looked like it was a lot of fun,” said Blaney. “The thing that pushed me into making it want to happen was seeing how the fans enjoyed it. Social media was blowing up and people really enjoyed just watching some form of racing again, which is nice. I saw their support and their push for me to try to get in, so I was happy we were able to make it happen.”

Blaney has internet connectivity issues from his home, one of the few drawbacks he finds living in the North Carolina wilderness, so he’s joined forces with his spotter, Josh Williams. A noted iRacer himself, Williams is opening his house and loaning his rig so Blaney can compete.

“I practiced on Monday and Josh has kind of been helping me out,” said Blaney, whose only real simulator experience has come at the Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord, NC. “I’m not the biggest tech savvy person out there, especially when it comes to that stuff, but it was neat watching everybody on there again. There were a lot of Cup guys and XFINITY guys and some Truck guys doing it, but it’s something I’m pretty green at, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Last Sunday’s race at Homestead featured nine cautions as a mix of experience led to some major wrecks, but, thanks to their handy reset button, everybody was able to finish. Blaney is hoping he doesn’t need that this weekend, but he’s glad it’s there, just in case.

And despite his relative lack of iRacing laps, Blaney says his goal for Sunday is the same as if he were going to be buckling into his real stock car.

“You want to win the race. Competitors are competitors no matter what they’re playing,” he said. “You want to win, so that’s why I’m practicing on Josh’s rig a little bit during this week to try and get a feel for it. You don’t want to go in there not knowing anything and make yourself look silly.

“You want to have a shot at it, so you want to try to win the race, but it’s also about having fun and hoping you don’t wreck anybody,” continued Blaney. “The stakes aren’t as high, but, at the end of the day, I believe it’s a good time for everyone.”

Fans can watch Sunday’s race live at 1:00 ET on Fox, FS1 and the Fox Sports app.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Michael McDowell Race Preview: Virtual Texas Motor...

Official Release - 0
“I was really glad to hear the news this week that NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports have agreed to partner up once again to broadcast the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on FS1."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

John Hunter Nemechek Teams up with ROMCO...

Official Release - 0
"I'm excited that the idea of hosting virtual races while we are not competing on track has taken off. It was a lot of fun being to participate in the inaugural event last weekend."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Teleconference Transcript

Official Release - 0
Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang, was part of a special NASCAR teleconference to talk about this weekend’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event from the virtual Texas Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FANS CAN WIN BIG DURING SUNDAY’S O’REILLY...

Official Release - 0
Texas Motor Speedway fans won't be able to join the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 Sunday, but both they and the virtual race's drivers will have the opportunity to win while glued to their screens.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Elite Eight Set in #RoushMadness Search for...

Official Release - 0
The search for the greatest driver in Roush Fenway Racing, according to the fans, is coming down to the wire as the Elite Eight matchups are set, with the tournament culminating on Friday.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Speedco Partners with Todd Gilliland for iRacing...

Official Release - 0
Speedco, a member of the Love's Family of Companies, will partner with Todd Gilliland for Tuesday night's, The Replacements 100. The race will be streamed live on www.TWITCH.TV/IRACING and be run from the virtual Kansas Speedway using NASCAR Cup Series-style cars.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Michael McDowell Race Preview: Virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
“I was really glad to hear the news this week that NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports have agreed to partner up once again to broadcast the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on FS1."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

John Hunter Nemechek Teams up with ROMCO for eNASCAR iRacing Event at Texas

Official Release - 0
"I'm excited that the idea of hosting virtual races while we are not competing on track has taken off. It was a lot of fun being to participate in the inaugural event last weekend."
Read more
Other Series Racing

104th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge Rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23

Official Release - 0
The Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Teleconference Transcript

Official Release - 0
Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang, was part of a special NASCAR teleconference to talk about this weekend’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event from the virtual Texas Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FANS CAN WIN BIG DURING SUNDAY’S O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 eNASCAR iRACING PRO INVITATIONAL SERIES RACE

Official Release - 0
Texas Motor Speedway fans won't be able to join the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 Sunday, but both they and the virtual race's drivers will have the opportunity to win while glued to their screens.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Michael McDowell Race Preview: Virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
“I was really glad to hear the news this week that NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports have agreed to partner up once again to broadcast the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on FS1."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

John Hunter Nemechek Teams up with ROMCO for eNASCAR iRacing Event at Texas

Official Release - 0
"I'm excited that the idea of hosting virtual races while we are not competing on track has taken off. It was a lot of fun being to participate in the inaugural event last weekend."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Teleconference Transcript

Official Release - 0
Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang, was part of a special NASCAR teleconference to talk about this weekend’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event from the virtual Texas Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FANS CAN WIN BIG DURING SUNDAY’S O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 eNASCAR iRACING PRO INVITATIONAL SERIES RACE

Official Release - 0
Texas Motor Speedway fans won't be able to join the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 Sunday, but both they and the virtual race's drivers will have the opportunity to win while glued to their screens.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Elite Eight Set in #RoushMadness Search for Greatest RFR Driver

Official Release - 0
The search for the greatest driver in Roush Fenway Racing, according to the fans, is coming down to the wire as the Elite Eight matchups are set, with the tournament culminating on Friday.
Read more
Previous articleFANS CAN WIN BIG DURING SUNDAY’S O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 eNASCAR iRACING PRO INVITATIONAL SERIES RACE
Next articleFord Performance NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Teleconference Transcript

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com