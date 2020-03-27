Entry list for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Texas Motor Speedway

Staff Report | NASCAR.com
Virtual Texas Motor Speedway will host the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX/FS1, FOX Sports App) in the second race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.
Below is the current entry list for the 35-car field, containing drivers locked into the field. Below that is the entry list of drivers who will attempt to race their way into the big show on Sunday.
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 ENTRY LIST
* Subject to change
|No.
|Driver
|1
|Kurt Busch
|3
|Austin Dillon
|6
|Ross Chastain
|8
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|Chase Elliott
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|13
|Ty Dillon
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|16
|Greg Biffle
|17
|Chris Buescher
|18
|Kyle Busch
|19
|Bobby Labonte
|20
|Erik Jones
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|24
|William Byron
|31
|Tyler Reddick
|34
|Michael McDowell
|37
|Ryan Preece
|38
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Kyle Larson
|43
|Bubba Wallace
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|51
|Garrett Smithley
|66
|Timmy Hill
|77
|Parker Kligerman
|88
|Alex Bowman
|89
|Landon Cassill
|95
|Christopher Bell
|96
|Daniel Suarez
ATTEMPTING TO QUALIFY
* Subject to change
|No.
|Driver
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|15
|Brennan Poole
|16
|Justin Haley
|22
|Austin Cindric
|23
|Sam Mayer
|26
|Tyler Ankrum
|29
|Kaz Grala
|33
|Anthony Alfredo
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|36
|Jesse Iwuji
|40
|Ryan Truex
|45
|Ty Majeski
|46
|Chandler Smith
|50
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|53
|Joey Gase
|54
|Kyle Weatherman
|63
|Scott Stenzel
|68
|Brandon Brown
|74
|Sheldon Creed
|78
|Ryan Ellis
|80
|Joe Graf Jr.
|81
|Christian Eckes
|90
|Alex Labbe
|93
|Myatt Snider
|98
|Chase Briscoe
|99
|Harrison Burton
|02
|Spencer Boyd
|08
|Jeb Burton
|TBD
|Ruben Garcia
|TBD
|Derek Kraus
|TBD
|Drew Dollar
|TBD
|JJ Yeley