Entry list for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Texas Motor Speedway

By Official Release
Staff Report | NASCAR.com 

Virtual Texas Motor Speedway will host the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX/FS1, FOX Sports App) in the second race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

RELATED: FOX Sports to televise eNASCAR races | Best iRacing tracks, ranked by Twitter

Below is the current entry list for the 35-car field, containing drivers locked into the field. Below that is the entry list of drivers who will attempt to race their way into the big show on Sunday.

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 ENTRY LIST

* Subject to change

No. Driver
1 Kurt Busch
3 Austin Dillon
6 Ross Chastain
8 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
9 Chase Elliott
11 Denny Hamlin
12 Ryan Blaney
13 Ty Dillon
14 Clint Bowyer
16 Greg Biffle
17 Chris Buescher
18 Kyle Busch
19 Bobby Labonte
20 Erik Jones
21 Matt DiBenedetto
24 William Byron
31 Tyler Reddick
34 Michael McDowell
37 Ryan Preece
38 John Hunter Nemechek
42 Kyle Larson
43 Bubba Wallace
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
48 Jimmie Johnson
51 Garrett Smithley
66 Timmy Hill
77 Parker Kligerman
88 Alex Bowman
89 Landon Cassill
95 Christopher Bell
96 Daniel Suarez

ATTEMPTING TO QUALIFY

* Subject to change

No. Driver
7 Justin Allgaier
15 Brennan Poole
16 Justin Haley
22 Austin Cindric
23 Sam Mayer
26 Tyler Ankrum
29 Kaz Grala
33 Anthony Alfredo
35 Todd Gilliland
36 Jesse Iwuji
40 Ryan Truex
45 Ty Majeski
46 Chandler Smith
50 Jeffrey Earnhardt
52 Stewart Friesen
53 Joey Gase
54 Kyle Weatherman
63 Scott Stenzel
68 Brandon Brown
74 Sheldon Creed
78 Ryan Ellis
80 Joe Graf Jr.
81 Christian Eckes
90 Alex Labbe
93 Myatt Snider
98 Chase Briscoe
99 Harrison Burton
02 Spencer Boyd
08 Jeb Burton
TBD Ruben Garcia
TBD Derek Kraus
TBD Drew Dollar
TBD JJ Yeley
NASCAR Cup PR

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
eNASCAR Homestead Recap: Denny Hamlin took the FedEx Express Toyota to a virtual Victory Lane for the first time Sunday, winning the inaugural eNASCAR Pro Invitational event at a simulated Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Biffle to Make Return Behind the Wheel of Roush Fenway’s No. 16 Ford

Official Release - 0
Greg Biffle will make his return to Roush Fenway’s No. 16 this weekend, when he takes the wheel of the Castrol© Ford Mustang in Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event set at Texas Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Final Four Set in #RoushMadness

Official Release - 0
In what came down to a last-second decision in the final matchup, the Final Four is set in #RoushMadness as No. 1 seeds Matt Kenseth, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards advanced, while the No. 7 seed Ryan Newman pulled the ultimate upset over No. 1 Mark Martin.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
The Format … NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports are teaming up to deliver the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a selection of simulation-style esports races that include a cross-section of competitors from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series and a group of NASCAR dignitaries.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

iRacing Means WeRacing

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang will return to competition on network TV this weekend as the sport’s iRacing wing steps up to deliver live content to a sports world starved for entertainment due to the coronavirus.
Read more

