NASCAR Cup PR eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series - Roush Fenway Advance

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Roush Fenway Advance

By Official Release
-

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Advance
Track: Virtual Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile)
Teams: No. 6 Fifth Third Bank/Nutrien Ag Ford, No. 16 Castrol Ford, No. 17 Fastenal Ford
Drivers: Ross Chastain (No. 6), Greg Biffle (No. 16), Chris Buescher (No. 17)
eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series – Sunday, March 29 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX Broadcast Network, FS1, FOX Sports App

ADVANCE NOTES
Event Details
· Last Sunday, NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports teamed up to deliver the first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event, with a 100-lap race from the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.
· After drawing 903,000 viewers on FS1 last week, FOX has committed to coverage of the remainder of the season, beginning Sunday at 1 p.m. live from virtual Texas Motor Speedway.
· Chris Buescher will once again pilot the No. 17 eMustang, while Ross Chastain will again be behind the virtual wheel of the No. 6. In a surprising return to his roots, Greg Biffle will join the eField and pilot the No. 16 car.

Buescher at Texas Motor Speedway
· Buescher returns to his virtual home track at TMS this weekend, where he has nine career Cup Series starts.
· He holds an average finish of 22.1 with a best Cup finish of 15th back in 2018.
· In Xfinity Series action, Buescher has five starts at Texas with one top-10, a ninth-place run in the No. 60 in 2015.

Chastain at Texas Motor Speedway
· Chastain has four career NCS starts at TMS with a best finish of 18th (spring – 2018).
· In Xfinity action, Chastain has 10 races under his belt at the 1.5-mile track, including a runner-up finish in the fall of last season.

Biffle at Texas Motor Speedway
· Biffle returns to the virtual seat at Roush Fenway Racing, where he made 760 combined starts for Jack Roush across NASCAR’s three major touring series. Texas is the home of four of Biffle’s career NASCAR wins, including two in the Cup Series and two in trucks.
· Biffle made 26 Cup starts at TMS from 2003-16, earning a pair of wins (2005, 2012) along with 13 top-10s. He earned the same number of wins in the Truck Series, most recently jumping in the seat for Kyle Busch’s No. 51 truck where he won last season. His other Truck win came in 2000 in the No. 50 truck for Jack Roush.

NASCAR/iRacing History
NASCAR and iRacing have an unprecedented history in the esports space, currently in the 11th season of the longest-running officially sanctioned esports racing series, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. It features 40 of the best sim racers in the world competing for more than $300,000, one of the richest payouts in esports racing competition.

Roush Fenway’s 2020 lineup includes Nathan Lyon, driver of the No. 6 and a native of St. Louis Missouri, and Kollin Keister, driver of the No. 17, who hails from Frostburg, Maryland.

